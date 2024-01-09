"Another fake death script" - Kick streamer N3on receives flak for saying that he has "three-and-a-half days to live"

Contentious Kick personality Ragnesh "N3on" has once again captured netizens' attention. During a livestream titled Clearing The Beef... the streamer looked at his viewer count and said that he had "three-and-a-half days to live." While claiming that his doctors told him "some crazy s**t," N3on asked his viewers to help him "feel better."

He added:

"I really have 35k (viewers) in here right now. So, I just want to say that I do have approximately three-and-a-half days to live, and it is f**ked up. The doctors told me some crazy s**t and I just hope you guys make me feel better and pray for me and s**t. I just want to say that... if you guys are making fun of me and making jokes about this s**t - it's not cool and it's not right."

After stating that his health situation was "not looking too good," the Indian-American content creator asked his fans to share the update on TikTok:

"And, just pray for me, man. It's not looking too good. Someone please clip that and post it on TikTok."

N3on's claims have garnered significant traction on X, with numerous netizens expressing their displeasure with his antics. User @KMHelsinki43 wrote:

"This is another fake death script, TikToker just exposed him."

"A boy who cried wolf situation" - N3on claiming to have "three-and-a-half days to live" leaves netizens divided

Timestamp: 00:08:10

N3on has been making headlines ever since he revealed that he had been "sick as f**k." On December 22, 2023, the content creator posted a health update, claiming that he was struggling because of a "stomach disease." On January 6, 2024, the 19-year-old took to his alternate X handle to announce that he was heading to the hospital. However, the update was met with skepticism.

As mentioned earlier, a clip of Ragnesh claiming to have "three-and-a-half days to live" recently went viral on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Some viewers wished for his speedy recovery:

Others remarked that N3on has been "constantly lying" about his health and safety "for views":

X user @Alwaystayunique's comment recieved over 13.4k impressions:

"I honestly can't believe him if this was true cause he's already faked his death, LMAO, it's like a boy who cried wolf situation."

Another netizen believed that the Kick streamer was "desperate for engagement":

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

On December 30, 2023, American YouTuber and TikToker Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" called out N3on for fabricating his death. He went on to refer to the latter as the "prime definition of a loser."