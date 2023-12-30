"We must leave him in 2023" - Controversial personality N3on gets roasted by YouTuber SoLLUMINATI for faking his death

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on," who is known for his controversial content, doesn't enjoy widespread popularity due to his questionable behavior in the past. Recently, American YouTuber Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" took to his TikTok account to scathingly roast Rangesh. The YouTuber alluded to one of Rangesh's earlier controversial incidents when he was younger. The streamer had sparked widespread criticism and garnered significant backlash for falsely claiming he was dying in a YouTube video.

Reacting to this, SoLLUMINATI remarked:

"We must leave him in 2023."

"Prime definition of a loser" - SoLLUMINATI calls out N3on for his antics

N3on has swiftly gained notoriety as one of the most controversial streamers, particularly due to his recent involvement in multiple controversies, some of which have led to him being at the receiving end verbal abuse.

It looks like SoLLUMINATI isn't particularly a fan of the streamer either. The YouTuber took to his TikTok account to roast him. He said:

"Y'all see this man right here? This is the prime definition of a loser. Now if y'all don't know who N3on is, this guy faked his death not once, but twice and failed. He faked his death twice for views and subscribers, but it didn't work."

He also alluded to the streamer's recent alleged view botting incident. N3on clocked over 100K live viewers but dropped to 20K in a subsequent stream. SoLLUMINATI said:

"Now N3on has been getting pushed, I don't know if you view bot, but I don't know what you're doing, but there ain't no way in hell this loser right here is getting all this attention by being a loser. We must leave him in 2023. We were supposed to have left him in 2019, but we must leave him in 2023. Nothing about this man is masculine. He's a b**ch."

The streamer recently encountered substantial backlash for his remarks regarding approaching former US President Donald Trump at UFC 296. Kayn, the streamer's manager, took responsibility for his actions and criticized them as unacceptable.