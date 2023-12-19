"I put the camera on, and I black out" - N3on apologizes to Donald Trump and Dana White following UFC 296 controversy

Contentious internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" has apologized to Donald Trump and Dana White following the UFC 296 controversy. For those unaware, the Kick streamer went viral on December 16, 2023, after saying he planned on "walking up and talking s**t" to the former President of the United States. He was eventually informed that he could not enter the premises where the mixed martial arts event was being held.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White provided details about the situation, expressing his displeasure with N3on's antics. White said:

"What happened is, he said some stupid s**t on Instagram. And, you know, he bought tickets, so he wasn't anywhere close when you start saying stupid s**t like that. Yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. You know, making threats and talking dumb s**t - looking for clout"

During a livestream on December 19, 2023, the Indian-American content creator addressed the community and apologized for his actions. Claiming that he "black[ed] out" in front of the camera, he said:

"I want to start off by... you know, apologizing to... UFC, Donald Trump, and Dana White for everything I said. And... you know, I actually, that night when I said all that s**t - the problem with me is, like, I put the camera on and I black out, and I don't realize."

"I talk too crazy, and I don't even realize it" - N3on addresses community after threatening Donald Trump at UFC 296

N3on continued his address by claiming that he realized he was "doing too much" and that it was "not worth it." The streamer elaborated:

"It hit me in the head, chat. It hit me in the head that I'm really, like, doing too much. Like too, too much! Like, it's not even worth it. I, like, talk too crazy and I don't even realize it. It's like, I don't even try to get the clip. It's not even that. I don't try to go for the clip."

The 19-year-old added that he says "whatever" he wants because he's "behind the screen":

"I just say whatever the f**k I want and I feel like I'm behind the screen. When, in reality, in person, someone can just come and shoot me in the head, bro. I don't, like, understand it and It's f**ked! I'm not even going to look at the chat. I don't care what the f**k y'all are saying."

N3on apologized to Donald Trump, Dana White, and the UFC once more, claiming he did not mean what he said:

"I want to sincerely apologize. I didn't mean anything I said and it shouldn't have come out of my mouth in the first place. I take ownership. That was the first time - it was, like, 3 a.m., I literally went down and he called me down, and I face-to-face apologized to him. Like a man. It was really good and he accepted it. Yeah, that was the first time I've ever had to apologize to someone in person."

Fans react to the streamer's apology

X (formerly Twitter) user @HappyPunch's post featuring N3on's apology has received numerous fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

X user @Audjuice9989 believed that N3on apologized for his actions to "save face." Meanwhile, another community member said the Kick streamer "got humbled."