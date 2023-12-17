Fact Check: Did N3on get "banned" from UFC 296 after making comments about Donald Trump?

On December 16, 2023, claims about controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" went viral, stating that he got "banned" from UFC 296 after commenting about Donald Trump. In a 37-second clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ragnesh was seen alongside Nico "Sneako," during which an individual claimed that the Indian-American streamer was not allowed to enter the premises where UFC 296 was being held.

The person said:

"N3on is not allowed in. They dropped your name, specifically. They just dropped your name specifically, bro. They said, 'N3on is not allowed in.' (The streamer says, 'In the stadium?') Yes. (The streamer says, 'What? I'm not allowed in the stadium?') You, specifically. (The streamer says, 'Hold on. No, no, no. There's no f**king way.')"

Readers should note that N3on was seen attending UFC 296 along with Sneako and American rapper Lil Pump. X user @Sneak0o posted an image from UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington, featuring the trio:

Here's a snapshot from Ragnesh's official Kick livestream:

A snapshot from the streamer's livestream from December 16, 2023 (Image via N3on/Kick)

Readers can access the streamer's Kick VOD (video on demand) by clicking here.

What did N3on say about Donald Trump that went viral on social media?

At the beginning of his broadcast on December 16, 2023, N3on announced that he was attending UFC 296. He then made claims about "walking up" and "talking s**t" to Donald Trump.

While encouraging his viewers to "clip" his plans involving the former President of the United States, the 19-year-old content creator said:

"I'm letting you guys know ahead of time, the UFC event, we have four seats. It's going to be a very good experience. Every celebrity and their mother is going to be there. But, there's one problem. Donald Trump and the Secret Service are going to be there. So, here's my plan, chat, you know, you can clip this and, you know, foreshadow it in the future. What's going to happen is - I'm going to walk up, you know, I'm going to talk my s**t to Trump."

Timestamp: 00:06:05

Ragnesh went on to say that "talking s**t" to Donald Trump would be a "good experience":

"It's going to be a very good experience. So, I'm going to talk my s**t. I don't care. I know the Secret Service is going to be there, I don't give a f**k. I'm going to talk s**t. So, it's all good. It's going to be very good. Time is going to be very interesting."

Later that day, X user @DramaAlert shared a 41-second clip of UFC president Dana White. In it, a journalist cited N3on, who stated that he was "banned" from the event. Dana White's response was:

"He said he was banned from the arena? No. What happened is, he said some stupid s**t on Instagram. And, you know, he bought tickets, so he wasn't anywhere close when you start saying stupid s**t like that. Yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. You know, making threats and talking dumb s**t - looking for clout."

Dana White went on to refer to the Kick streamer as a "punk."