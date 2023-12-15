"Make it happen" - Dillon Danis calls out Dana White to set up an "easy warm up fight" against UFC 296 star

The polarizing MMA fighter Dillon Danis again requested the UFC CEO Dana White to secure him a matchup against a fighter slated for the UFC 296 card.

'El Jefe' has consistently urged the UFC head honcho to sign him up for the promotion. He has particularly advocated for a fight against the lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, following his controversial boxing bout with the WWE star Logan Paul in October.

Now, The BJJ star has gone a step further, expressing his interest in being part of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) as a coach against 'The Baddy,' proposing a potential showdown in the season finale for his debut. He wrote on X:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

Check out his post below:

The 28-year-old Briton finally responded to the native New Yorker's callout during a recent UFC 296 media day interview. He said:

"If he gets signed, lad, let's do it. You know what I mean. He fought Logan Paul and threw about six punches. He threw more punches at the security guards than he did at Logan."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Danis recently took to Instagram Stories, reacting to 'The Baddy's' remarks, and tagged White to book the potential fight:

"Make it happen @danawhite nice easy warm up fight."

Check out Danis' post below:

Credits: Dillon Danis on Instagram

The UFC lightweight is currently preparing for a lightweight showdown against Tony Ferguson scheduled for 16th December 2023.

Coach John Kavanagh urges Dillon Danis for MMA comeback

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has advised Dillon Danis to focus on his strengths in mixed martial arts.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the Irishman's coach expressed his inclination for 'El Jefe' to shift focus from celebrity boxing endeavors and channel his efforts back into MMA. He even offered the BJJ star an invitation to train at his SBG gym in Dublin. He said:

"I say this with nothing but love for Dillon Danis. He knows I love him. I’d love to see him just put the phone down for a minute and come back to Dublin. I’ve been torturing him come over to Dublin. I know he just had a wee baby, and we’re all excited about that. I’d love to see him come to Dublin again and just throw himself into training for mixed martial arts. He’s an MMA fighter, he's not a boxer."

Check out Kavanagh's comments below (10:35):