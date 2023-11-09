Dillon Danis continues campaigning for UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett with own version of The Ultimate Fighter poster

Dillon Danis has been making a strong effort to secure a contract with the UFC, expressing his desire to face Paddy Pimblett for his promotional debut.

Danis has urged UFC CEO Dana White to bring him on board following his controversial boxing clash against Logan Paul last month. 'El Jefe' delivered a lackluster performance against Paul in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing's Prime Card, which led to his disqualification for an illegal guillotine choke attempt in the sixth round, resulting in a chaotic brawl inside the ring.

Dillon Danis recently expressed his willingness to participate in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) as a coach against 'The Baddy' and even suggested a potential matchup at the end of the show for his debut. He also claimed that such a matchup would be a significant draw for fans.:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

However, Dillon Danis didn't stop there and went on to share his own rendition of a TUF poster.

Alex Pereira welcomes the idea of Dillon Danis in the UFC octagon

Alex Pereira is a strong supporter of Dillon Danis as he anticipates a successful UFC career for him. The two have developed a friendship in recent months, often seen training together.

During a media-day event for UFC 295, Pereira was questioned about his bond with the 'El Jefe'. The former UFC middleweight champion expressed his confidence in Danis' skill set, stating that he believes the BJJ grappler has the ability to compete in the UFC.

'Poatan' also conveyed his enthusiasm about the prospect of seeing Danis in the octagon in the near future:

"I could see that he is a very talented kid. We had two [training] sessions. He's a great guy and the fact that he's actually in negotiation with the UFC or trying to get in, I think it's awesome and I'm very pumped for him. I'll root for him."

