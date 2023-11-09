“Let's give the people what they want” - Dillon Danis wants to fight Paddy Pimblett in potential UFC debut

Dillon Danis has called for his potential UFC debut to be against Paddy Pimblett.

Danis is one of the most divisive figures in MMA, thanks in part to his antics on social media as well as his association with Conor McGregor. 'El Jefe' also recently joined the influencer boxing scene when he faced Logan Paul on the MF x DAZN Prime Card, but disqualified himself in the last round after attempting a guillotine choke.

Outside of his persona online, Danis is also a highly respected brazilian jiu-jitsu practicioner, which he has demonstrated in tournaments during his time with Bellator. The 30-year-old competed twice in the MMA promotion, winning both of his bouts via first-round submission. He was then released earlier this year.

Now without a promotion and being seemingly done with boxing, Danis has set his sights firmly on joining the UFC. Danis has addressed multiple posts on social media to Dana White about signing him to a contract, and most recently named Paddy Pimblett as his first potential opponent.

According to Dillon Danis, he'd even be open to coaching on The Ultimate Fighter against Pimblett, with the two then facing off at the end of the show for his debut. He tweeted:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

Alex Pereira appears to confirm Dillon Danis is in negotiations with the UFC

Alex Pereira is rooting for Dillon Danis to make a success of his potential UFC career.

'Poatan' and Danis appear to have become friends over recent months, with the two having been pictured training together on multiple occasions. During the UFC 295 media-day this week, the Brazilian was asked about his friendship with the controversial Danis.

According to Pereira, he believes Dillon Danis is talented enough to compete in the UFC and is 'pumped' to hopefully see him in the octagon soon. He said:

"I could see that he is a very talented kid. We had two [training] sessions. He's a great guy and the fact that he's actually in negotiation with the UFC or trying to get in, I think it's awesome and I'm very pumped for him. I'll root for him."

