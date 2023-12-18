"Needs to be shunned by community" - Twitch streamer TF Blade in hot water as clip of him "hard flaming" Master LoL player goes viral

Popular Twitch streamer Ashkan "TF Blade" found himself in hot water after a video of him "hard flaming" a Master League of Legends player went viral on Reddit. For context, TF Blade competed in fellow Twitch content creator Dantes' LoL tournament called the "Dantes Invitational." During one of the games, Ashkan contested the Dragon. However, the opponent caught his team off-guard and secured an Ace.

Expressing his displeasure with his team's jungler, Darksword, the Twitch streamer exclaimed:

"Bro, what the f**k is this guy? Oh, my f**king god! Like, holy s**t! This f**king Nocturne, bro! Like, Jesus Christ! Can you ult him?! How is he Masters, by the way? I'm just curious... at this point. The players, if they engage on us, we can't do s**t! This guy is ulting standing still and we're still not engaging even when the f**king Bot side is here. Like, I don't even get it, bro. I'm going to f**king get angry as f**k!"

TF Blade getting enraged at his teammate during the tournament was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LeagueofLegends subreddit. Redditor u/Dummdummgumgum shared their thoughts on the Twitch streamer's antics by writing:

"Why people keep inviting Blade to anything is a mystery. He is a manchild now and he is stuck in his 15-year-old phase. He ruined a few days for the Korea trip streamers by flaming the s**t (out) of everyone and getting a bunch of their accounts banned because they were at the same house, and apparently Riot Korea banned them all?"

"Blade needs to be shunned by the community. He is not even entertainingly toxic. He is just toxic and a whiny little baby. I do not condone violence but I for sure know Blade has never been in a fight. No one who got a few bruises and a bloody nose would be behaving like this."

Twitch streamer TF Blade receives flak for "hard flaming" his Masters-ranked jungler during League of Legends Invitational

With over 265 community members chiming in on TF Blade getting enraged at his jungler during the Dantes Invitational, Redditor u/Klemydia commented on the Twitch streamer picking Vayne in the top lane by writing:

Another fan wondered what TF Blade's jungler could have done in the situation:

Redditor u/Sad-Mathematician-19 analyzed the clip and commented that they "had no idea" what TF Blade was upset about:

Meanwhile, according to one netizen, the Dante's Invitational demonstrated the "massive gap" between Masters and Challenger League of Legends players:

TF Blade is one of the most popular League of Legends Twitch streamers, boasting over 1.2 million followers on his channel. The 24-year-old was previously a substitute top laner for Team Liquid Academy.