"We are having a baby girl": Twitch couple Tyler1 and Macaiyla announce pregnancy with wholesome pictures on social media

Popular Twitch star "Tyler1" Steinkamp and fellow streamer Macaiyla recently took to their social media channels to announce that they are expecting a baby girl. The popular League of Legends content creator has shared several pictures of himself and his partner on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) while revealing the pregnancy to his community.

Tyler1 and Macaiyla have been in a romantic relationship for quite a long time and are one of the most popular streaming couples on Twitch. Stoked about sharing the news with his fans, Steinkamp posted a series of pictures on his personal Instagram and X accounts with the following caption:

"WE ARE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!"

"Dad buff gonna be crazy": Fans and fellow streamers such as Trainwreckstv and Yassuo congratulated Tyler1 and Macaiyla on the pregnancy

Like her partner, Macaiyla has taken to Instagram to share the news. Unlike Tyler1, however, she wrote a longer message for her community, talking about the joys of motherhood. Sharing a picture of an ultrasound, she has also revealed that the baby girl is expected to be born in April of 2024. Here's what she said:

"Now the moment is finally here where I am so grateful and thankful to announce we are expecting a baby girl in April of 2024."

The news has naturally received a lot of attention from fellow streamers and fans, with big creators such as Trainwreckstv, CourageJD, and Yassuo congratulating the couple. One fan specifically addressed Tyler1, stating that after the baby girl is born, he will get a "dad buff."

Fans of the streamer duo will know that this is not the first time in 2023 that the two have shared news about being pregnant. Earlier in June, Macaiyla revealed heartbreaking news through her social media about losing their baby due to complications during her pregnancy. Read more about the harrowing incident as narrated by the Twitch streamer here.