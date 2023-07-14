Twitch streamer Macaiyla returns to livestreaming following miscarriage, reveals how Tyler1 approached her about starting a family

During her live stream, Macaiyla, a Twitch streamer, shared that Tyler "Tyler1," her partner and fellow Twitch streamer, approached her to discuss the possibility of starting a family again. For those unaware, on June 28, 2023, the couple announced on their Twitter account that Macaiyla had suffered a tragic miscarriage while undergoing surgery.

Macaiyla revealed while she was in the midst of her chores, Tyler approached her unexpectedly and expressed his desire to start a family together.

Macaiyla shared Tyler1's desire to start a family in her return stream

Experiencing a miscarriage can be a highly traumatic event for couples. However, it is fortunate that both Macaiyla and Tyler1 have resumed their Twitch streaming activities and returned to their previous schedules.

Macaiyla, in her stream, disclosed that her partner approached her with the intention of resuming their plans to expand their family. Explaining their conversation, she said:

"Tyler came up to me out of nowhere. I was in the dining room opening my mail that I didn't see for a month. Out of nowhere, Tyler said he wanted to have a baby."

She added:

"When I looked like, let me show you. When I came home looking like this (shows her picture on the phone), that man came up to me and said, 'I love you and I wanna have a baby'."

Here's what the streaming community shared

Macaiyla's latest revelations were quickly shared to the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail which garnered over 300 comments at the time of writing. Here are some of the notable reactions on the thread:

What caused the miscarriage?

After Macaiyla experienced intense pain, both Macaiyla and Tyler1 had to rush to the emergency room. It was later revealed to them that Macaiyla was having an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants and develops outside the normal uterus cavity.

Unfortunately, they were informed that they would lose their child, as an ectopic pregnancy is not viable and can pose serious health risks if left untreated. On a positive note, however, Macaiyla shared that once she has fully healed, she and Tyler will have the opportunity to start a family again.

Miscarriages are undeniably heartbreaking, and it is unfortunate that Tyler and Macaiyla's story is not an isolated one. In April 2023, popular Rumble streamer and YouTuber Bryan "RiceGum" shared a similar experience where his girlfriend tragically lost their unborn child after 35 weeks of pregnancy.

