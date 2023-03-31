5 best counters to Vayne toplane in League of Legends season 13

Vayne is one of the most infamous champions in League of Legends. Known for her insane hyper-scaling potential and her ability to 1v9 in the late game, not many champions can hold their own against her in a duel.

While Vayne is primarily a League of Legends champion who is an ADC in the botlane, she can be played in the solo lanes, especially in the toplane, while also having quite a lot of good matchups.

This is due to her kit, as Vayne's W deals percentage health damage to enemy champions, and considering a large majority of the toplane champions build health, she ends up being a good pick, as long as a player has good kitting skills.

With that in mind, this article will present the five best counters against Vayne toplane in League of Legends season 13.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Akshan, Jayce, and 3 other champions who are good counters to Vayne toplane in League of Legends season 13

1) Malphite

Malphite is easily the best toplane champion currently in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Malphite is arguably the best counter to Vayne toplane in Season 13 as of the current patch 13.6. It seems he will continue to be dominant, as he is surprisingly not on the list of champions set to be nerfed in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.7.

Ever since the buffs Malphite received in League of Legends patch 13.4, he has quite easily been the most overpowered toplane champion across all ranks. This is because aside from being a brilliant team fighter, he acts as a brilliant counter to the AD champions.

One of the reasons he counters Vayne at toplane so well is his ability to have astronomical amounts of armor, along with his low skill ceiling. The only thing worth being mindful of while playing Malphite is that tanks like him like to make short trades. If one decides to make long trades, especially in the early-mid game, expect to be behind during the laning phase.

2) Akshan

Akshan is one of the best counter matchups to Vayne toplane but does have some skill ceiling (Image via Riot Games)

Akshan is a good counter to Vayne toplane in League of Legends Season 13. While he is a good counter to her, he does carry some skill expression with him, so players are advised to practice beforehand.

Akshan is one of the worst matchups for Vayne as long as the player is competent and comfortable with his kit. For her, this matchup is only playable with insane outplay and spacing during the laning phase, with luck also playing a huge factor.

But oftentimes, things don't go well, as junglers can always interrupt lanes and change the state of laning phase. In Vayne's case, they can make it even harder for her to lane against Akshan, considering how punishing a champion he can be if one is too far overextended.

3) Pantheon

Pantheon is one of the few champions who can truly make life hell for Vayne toplane (Image via Riot Games)

Pantheon is also a very good counter against Vayne toplane in League of Legends Season 13. His kit only dominates her in the laning phase but excels in 2v1 and 2v2 skirmishes, with his ultimate allowing him to impact other lanes.

The only weakness for players is arguably during the first couple of waves, when Pantheon has a high cooldown on his abilities - something Vayne can punish, with Lethal Tempo being a huge factor. If one manages to survive that, it's almost impossible for her to burst down Pantheon's overall good kit.

One of the main aspects of this laning phase is to remember that the majority of the good Vayne players will try to Q (Tumble) away Pantheon after he uses his W (Shield Vault) so he can use his empowered spells.

Pantheon players are highly advised to keep this in mind. Taking short trades like this will ultimately decide the state of the laning phase because it's detrimental to punish her as soon as she makes any mistakes or is overextended. Not doing so will ultimately result in her scaling up without being punished and getting to her powerspike when she is finally able to turn the tides of the laning phase.

4) Jayce

Jayce is one of the most difficult matchups for Vayne toplane due to how well he scales, just like her (Image via Riot Games)

One of the reasons why Jayce is a very good counter to Vayne toplane in League of Legends Season 13 is how well a good player can truly punish her in the early stages of the laning phase, while scaling as well as her.

Jayce is one of the few infamous toplane champions. In the right hands, he is very hard to punish, and can eventually scale up to the point where he deals enormous amounts of damage.

And against mobile and ranged champions, he's infamous for using the Phase Rush Rune setup. This is exactly why Vayne might struggle a lot against a competent Jayce player, even if one manages to dodge his Q+E canon form combo.

To truly counter Vayne toplane as Jayce, it's essential to be aware of her being stronger at Level 1, as oftentimes, League of Legends players make the mistake of being overaggressive from the start.

From that point onwards, the focus during trading/skirmishing should be to never hug a wall, as Vayne can always use her E (Condemn) and stun as a result of that, which would ultimately make the trade in her favor.

5) Teemo

Teemo is one of the most difficult and tilting matchups for Vayne toplane in League of Legends Season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Teemo is a very good counter to Vayne toplane in League of Legends Season 13. He is easily one of the most notorious and most-hated champions of the game, as he can easily tilt even the calmest player.

Teemo can counter Vayne toplane quite well due to his kit, especially his Q (Blinding Dart), which can blind her, especially in clutch situations. Additionally, when pitted against him, she is forced to either bring Cleanse as her summoner spell or build Edge of Night. Otherwise, it's almost an auto-loose if one fails to have either of these.

Additionally, considering Nashoor's Tooth got buffed in League of Legends patch 13.6, he is that much more oppressive, as it is his core Legendary Item for Season 13.

League of Legends players are highly advised to practice kitting and spacing. These two attributes are heavily undervalued when playing Teemo, and can end up being the key factor in determining how a game will play out.

