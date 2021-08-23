Which League of Legends server is the best for Indian players?

League of Legends is a game that relies quite heavily on precise movement, fast reaction times and accurate placement of skill-shots.

In order to achieve this, player skill is often not enough. At times, server pings and lag can impact the experience for the players and thereby lead to poor gameplay. This in turn can lead to in-game toxicity and even server bans on account of griefing.

One of the countries where League of Legends is extremely popular is India. However, the issue is that India does not have an official server, leading to confusion on which one to choose from.

Most optimal League of Legends servers to choose in India for ping and stability

There are a few options that players can opt from and those have been mentioned below.

1. Garena

Garena is a consumer internet platform provider that is tasked with controlling League of Legends in the South East Asian region. Garena itself is composed of servers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Indian players can choose from any one of these servers as they provide pings of around 40-60ms. Apart from that, the servers are available in English and thereby makes the task of communicating quite easier.

2. EUW (Europe West)

Europe West is probably the second best option that Indians have in terms of ping stability. The EUW servers provide pings of around 160-180ms which is quite decent. Players might face delays here and there, however, overall, the servers are very stable. English is the language that is commonly used in these servers as well, and therefore, communication is never an issue.

Apart from the two mentioned above, every other server has ping related issues. Other than that, Korean and Japanese servers are not viable as well due to language issues. The client in Korea is in their native language, and therefore, if someone is not aware of the intricacies, it is difficult to navigate.

League of Legends becomes unplayable once the ping goes beyond 250, therefore Latin America, North America and other servers should be avoided at any cost. Apart from that, the chances of finding Indians in the above two servers is also the highest, making life easier for players as well.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod