League of Legends patch 13.6 is just a week away and Riot Games has already provided some insight on some of the things that Summoners will be able to expect from the MOBA when the update finally goes live.

There will be a fair bit of balance updates to look forward to in 13.6 some of the highlights of it being the buffs that will be making their way to Vayne and Galio. Yuumi, on the other hand, will once again be toned down, and Dragon kill buffs will also be reduced for the Chemtech and Infernal Drake.

When talking about the update, the League of Legends developers stated,

“Experimented last week with no long preview. Early feedback on changes in a condensed location was still helpful for us, so we back. Resists on Yuumi R are removed. We want to give windows for host to be bursted, but keep Yuumi fantasy of getting all waves off to keep host alive”

League of Legends patch 13.6 notes

Before moving on to the first glimpse of next week’s notes, it’s important to keep in mind that some of these numbers are temporary and may not reflect entirely in the final update. The League of Legends developers will first try them out in the PBE servers before officially shipping them with the 13.6 patch.

1) Champion Buffs

Vayne

Passive MS: 30 >>> 45

AD Ratio: 60-80% >>> 75-115%

Q buff duration: 7s >>> 3s

W %HP Damage: 4-12% >>> 6-10%

Galio

E Cooldown: 12-8s >>> 11-7s

W Damage Reduction: 20-40% (+8% MR) >>> 25-45% (+12% MR)

Base Mana: 377 >>> 400

Passive Damage: 75 - 255 >>> 80 - 280

Talon

W Mana Cost 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 >>> 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70

R Damage: 90 /135 /180 >>> 90 /145 / 200 Ashe (ADC)

Ashe (ADC)

Passive damage: 110% + Crit Chance >>> 115% + Crit Chance

2) Champion Nerfs

Yuumi

Q CD: 7.5-6.25 >>> 6.5

Q Mana: 50-75 >>> 50-100

Q Range/Speed reduced

R Bonus: 20-60 Resists >>> Removed

Aurelion Sol

E CD: 12-10 >>> 12

Stardust required for R2: 75 >>> 100

R1 Stun Duration:1.25 >>> 1

R2 Knockup Duration:1.25 >>> 1

R1 Cast Range: 1250 >>> 1100

R2 Cast Range: 1250 >>> 1100

Veigar

Base HP: 575 >>> 550

Base AR: 21 >>> 18

W Damage: 100-300 >>> 85-305

3) System buffs

Nashor's Tooth

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3200 Build Path Adjusted

4) System nerfs

Dragon

Dragon Kill Buffs reduced "10-15%

Bloodthirster

Shield: 180-450 (level 9-18) >>> 100-400 (level 8-18)

Navori Quickblades

Cooldown refund:15% >>> 12%

Lethal Tempo

Ranged attack speed: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) >>> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)

Legend: Bloodline

Maximum life steal: 6% >>> 5.25%

Max HP: 100 >>> 85

League of Legends patch 13.6 is expected to go live next week on March 23, 2023.

