League of Legends patch 13.6 is just a week away and Riot Games has already provided some insight on some of the things that Summoners will be able to expect from the MOBA when the update finally goes live.
There will be a fair bit of balance updates to look forward to in 13.6 some of the highlights of it being the buffs that will be making their way to Vayne and Galio. Yuumi, on the other hand, will once again be toned down, and Dragon kill buffs will also be reduced for the Chemtech and Infernal Drake.
When talking about the update, the League of Legends developers stated,
“Experimented last week with no long preview. Early feedback on changes in a condensed location was still helpful for us, so we back. Resists on Yuumi R are removed. We want to give windows for host to be bursted, but keep Yuumi fantasy of getting all waves off to keep host alive”
League of Legends patch 13.6 notes
Before moving on to the first glimpse of next week’s notes, it’s important to keep in mind that some of these numbers are temporary and may not reflect entirely in the final update. The League of Legends developers will first try them out in the PBE servers before officially shipping them with the 13.6 patch.
1) Champion Buffs
Vayne
- Passive MS: 30 >>> 45
- AD Ratio: 60-80% >>> 75-115%
- Q buff duration: 7s >>> 3s
- W %HP Damage: 4-12% >>> 6-10%
Galio
- E Cooldown: 12-8s >>> 11-7s
- W Damage Reduction: 20-40% (+8% MR) >>> 25-45% (+12% MR)
- Base Mana: 377 >>> 400
- Passive Damage: 75 - 255 >>> 80 - 280
Talon
- W Mana Cost 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 >>> 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70
- R Damage: 90 /135 /180 >>> 90 /145 / 200 Ashe (ADC)
Ashe (ADC)
- Passive damage: 110% + Crit Chance >>> 115% + Crit Chance
2) Champion Nerfs
Yuumi
- Q CD: 7.5-6.25 >>> 6.5
- Q Mana: 50-75 >>> 50-100
- Q Range/Speed reduced
- R Bonus: 20-60 Resists >>> Removed
Aurelion Sol
- E CD: 12-10 >>> 12
- Stardust required for R2: 75 >>> 100
- R1 Stun Duration:1.25 >>> 1
- R2 Knockup Duration:1.25 >>> 1
- R1 Cast Range: 1250 >>> 1100
- R2 Cast Range: 1250 >>> 1100
Veigar
- Base HP: 575 >>> 550
- Base AR: 21 >>> 18
- W Damage: 100-300 >>> 85-305
3) System buffs
Nashor's Tooth
- Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15
- Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3200 Build Path Adjusted
4) System nerfs
Dragon
- Dragon Kill Buffs reduced "10-15%
Bloodthirster
- Shield: 180-450 (level 9-18) >>> 100-400 (level 8-18)
Navori Quickblades
Cooldown refund:15% >>> 12%
Lethal Tempo
- Ranged attack speed: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) >>> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)
Legend: Bloodline
- Maximum life steal: 6% >>> 5.25%
- Max HP: 100 >>> 85
League of Legends patch 13.6 is expected to go live next week on March 23, 2023.