League of Legends patch 13.6 preview: Yuumi and Aurelion Sol nerfs, Vayne buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.6 preview has been revealed, and there is a fair bit of balance updates that the developers will introduce to the MOBA in a week’s time.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs making their way to Vayne, Galio, Talon, and Ashe. The champions have struggled quite a bit in the current season 13 meta. With the upcoming quality-of-life changes, Riot Games will be looking to help them have a much more significant impact during the laning phase and late-game fights.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Yuumi has released too strong and we're planning on nerfing Anti-Burst (testing only armor on R and less resists) and Q hittability.



Yuumi will be on the nerf list once again, as Riot Games is still finding it hard to balance her. Additionally, Aurelion Sol will be toned down quite a bit along with Zeri, as they have been incredibly difficult to deal with in recent weeks.

The developers had the following to say about the League of Legends patch 13.6 preview:

League of Legends patch 13.6 preview

Before moving on to the list of champions expected to receive changes in the upcoming update, it’s important to note that the names mentioned are tentative. Riot Games will be testing the new tweaks out in the PBE servers before officially shipping them with the final League of Legends patch next week.

1) Champion Buffs:

Vayne

Galio

Talon

Ashe

As mentioned earlier, these picks have had a tough time being relevant in the new season. Hence, the buffs will look to help them have an easier time in games.

2) Champion Nerfs:

Yuumi

Aurelion Sol

Veigar

Zeri

The Zeri, Yuumi, and Aurelion Sol nerfs don’t come as much of a surprise, especially with how difficult these champions are to deal with. They will be toned down quite a bit in the upcoming update.

3) System Buffs

Nashor’s Tooth

4) System nerfs

Dragon

Bloodthirster

Navori Quickblades

Lethal Tempo

Legend: Bloodline

League of Legends patch 13.6 is expected to go live next week on March 22, 2023. It looks set to be a relatively small balance update compared to previous patches.

