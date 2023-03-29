Major Kha'Zix changes hit League of Legends PBE patch 13.7 cycle: W Evolve slow reduced, R duration increased, and more

Kha'Zix is set to be one of the many champions to receive changes in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.7. He's seen certain alterations in the PBE version of that update. Riot Phroxzon, Lead Designer of the League Balance Team and Summoner's Rift team stated that the character will be included in the list of entities for that patch.

This news of Kha'Zix receiving changes is quite interesting because after the LoL season 13 alterations were introduced, he suffered a decent amount as the meta shifted due to jungle changes. Additionally, other champions in that category — like Jarvan IV, Wukong, Vi, etc. — having considerably less skill expression and being comparatively more powerful meant that junglers were more inclined to use other characters over Kha'Zix.

More details about this entity and changes related to him introduced in the PBE patch 13.7 and expected to arrive in the official update can be found below.

Full details regarding the major Kha'Zix changes in the League of Legends patch 13.7

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Notable:



Leaning into W max for Azir and putting more power budget into his sustained damage outputs over poke.



Veigar changes to bias him more towards Mid and not Bot (lvl scaling).



Nerf to Thresh CC chain. Adjustments to Kha isolation vs W evolve.



Upcoming changes to Kha'Zix:

The Isolation range is now being reduced from 425 to 375

W (Void Spike)

The Evolved slow on this ability is set to be reduced from 60% to 40%

The Isolation Evolved slow on this ability is set to be reduced from 90% to 75%

R (Void Assault)

The ultimate ability duration is now increased from 10-12 seconds

Riot Phlox, a designer on Summoner's Rift team, added that while testing out these changes, Isolation felt slightly more reliable to get than before. Moreover, Kha'Zix's R (Void Assault) had adequate breathing room to hold the cast.

Exos @lolexos @RiotPhroxzon Kha q is a buff yes but is not the issue kha has been having since durability patch. Even full combos with iso wont kill with the absurd amount of shields and hp. (Bt, seraphs, roa etc.) thank god u gut W its so shit to play with and vs but this q buff doesnt do much for him @RiotPhroxzon Kha q is a buff yes but is not the issue kha has been having since durability patch. Even full combos with iso wont kill with the absurd amount of shields and hp. (Bt, seraphs, roa etc.) thank god u gut W its so shit to play with and vs but this q buff doesnt do much for him

Additionally, Riot Phroxzon also mentioned that the changes to the character's Q (Taste their fear) are meant to be buffs. According to the game devs, a small Q Isolation range should result in players isolating targets more easily. However, when one tries to truly understand these adjustments, they feel more like nerfs, which will ultimately result in a decrease in his play rate and win rate, taking him entirely out of the League of Legends meta.

When considering the current jungle meta dominated by champions like Jarvan IV, Lee Sin, Wukong, Vi, etc., Kha'Zix already feels underwhelming to play as. This is because he is quite a skill-expression champion.

Shala @Shalazor @RiotPhroxzon with all due respect i do not think khazix needs help finding isolated targets. that's on the player. its where khazixs skill expression comes from. instead of making it easier to find isolated targets the player should feel rewarded for doing so. it does not feel rewarding as is @RiotPhroxzon with all due respect i do not think khazix needs help finding isolated targets. that's on the player. its where khazixs skill expression comes from. instead of making it easier to find isolated targets the player should feel rewarded for doing so. it does not feel rewarding as is

In high-elo League of Legends, OTPs (one-trick players), in particular, are mostly the only ones able to find success while using him — that too with various elements ultimately being the deciding factors.

For League of Legends professional play, these changes are only going to push pros from ever using Kha'Zix when other offensive options are present.

