"Is he dying of cancer again?" - Fans react to N3on claiming he's "sick as f**k" in health update

A 41-second clip of Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" giving a health update has gone viral on social media. In the video, the content creator claimed that he was pretty unwell and was struggling to get up. Claiming that his health problems were caused by a "stomach disease," the Indian-American personality said:

"You guys want an update? I'm going to give you guys an update. I am sick as s**t. I've been waking up sick every day for the past three-four weeks. But there are some days when I can't push through it. I have a fever. I am sick as f**k and I try to get up, and I can't do it. I can't! And, if you guys can't understand that, I don't know what to say."

N3on continued:

"I know what the reason to - it's because of my shots because of my stomach disease. There's literally absolutely nothing I can do. I have to take shots every week. There is no workaround. I've tried everything. There's nothing else I can do. I have to take them and it makes my immune system down, and it f**ks me up bad. It is what it is. I'm live tomorrow and if you guys, actually, you know, care at all - maybe just, you know, a prayer would be nice."

While numerous fans wished for N3on's speedy recovery, some netizens were skeptical of the situation. X (formerly Twitter) user @loslover911 made a reference to the streamer's past controversy when YouTuber JT exposed him for fabricating his death.

"Oh no, is he dying of cancer again?"

"He has so much anxiety you can feel it in his voice" - Netizens chime in on N3on's health update

Drama Alert's tweet featuring N3on's health update has amassed over 391 comments. One netizen remarked that the content creator was getting "sick every other day":

Another community member suggested that the 19-year-old change his diet:

Meanwhile, X user @WillTheBoxer commented on the Kick streamer's health update by writing:

"He has so much anxiety you can feel it in his voice. It's like he doesn't even believe what he's saying."

N3on is one of the most popular Just Chatting and IRL streamers on Kick, currently having 231,674 followers on his channel. He recently appeared as a guest on the Fresh & Fit Podcast alongside Rumble content creator Nico "Sneako."