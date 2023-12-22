"Brings me tons of meaning to my life" - Destiny leaks Discord logs showing what Melina said about the man allegedly behind their breakup

Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" has leaked Discord logs about what his wife, Melina Goransson, supposedly said about the man allegedly responsible for their breakup. For those unaware, Destiny and Melina made headlines on December 9, 2023, when the political commentator claimed he was "out" of the relationship after his partner became "obsessed with a toxic/abusive guy."

During a livestream on December 22, 2023, Destiny showcased a screenshot of a Discord conversation that appeared to be between Melina and an individual named TCBrady.

TCBrady wrote the following:

"What did Tim (the man allegedly responsible) do to make Steven tweet this?"

After detailing the sequence of events, Melina seemingly wrote that things between her and Tim had "gotten better" and that she was "seeing improvement every day."

The Swedish Twitch streamer purportedly added:

"But things have gotten better, he says he wants to change and get better, he apologizes and recognizes his mistakes and says that he's learning and wants to be good. And I see improvement every day, and that's what I'll go by.

"Then, there's plenty of things that he brings to my life that makes me happy, reminds me things I love, and brings me tons of meaning to my life by showing me things I forget I loved. To me, there's more pros and I see how things get better."

Destiny reads out loud Melina's Discord logs in which she spoke about the man allegedly responsible for their fallout

As mentioned earlier, Destiny revealed Melina's alleged Discord conversation with an individual named TCBrady, in which she seemingly spoke about the man reportedly responsible for their fallout, Tim.

When TCBrady asked what Tim did that caused Destiny to share a social media post, Melina supposedly responded:

"Tim had a breakdown a month ago where he gave me an ultimatum when I didn't take the option he wanted me to, he had a breakdown where he said he was suicidal. After that, he tried to beg me to come over, I said no, but he didn't really respect it and kept pushing, etc.

"After that, we chilled out; when I was at TwitchCon, he went off on me, saying that poly was bad for kids. He took it back when I said that he was acting manipulative. Later that week, he invited a girl over that I really wanted to see, and it seemed like he only did it to get a reaction out of me."

Claiming that the individual apologized for his antics, Melina apparently wrote:

"He apologized for it and we all hung out and it was fine. I also found out that he talked some bad stuff about me behind my back to a close friend of mine, which felt a bit controlling. After that, he had one more breakdown when I had to work instead of having out with him like I promised. That's like the worst things pretty much, so I understand."

According to the Discord logs, Melina then said "things have gotten better" and that Tim "wants to change and get better."

Fans react to Destiny leaking Melina's Discord logs

The political commentator's clip was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say about it:

Redditor u/borninsane wondered why Destiny leaked the Discord chat logs live on stream. Meanwhile, Redditor u/shunter101 speculated that a "manifesto" (which they called "Melafesto") regarding the controversy would soon come out.