"Will you sign a post-nuptial agreement?": Destiny talks about finances amid rumors of separation from wife Melina

In his latest Kick livestream, Steven "Destiny" openly discussed the problems he and his wife, Melina Goransson, are facing in their relationship. Last week, Discord chats suggesting an impending separation between the two internet personalities went viral on social media, with fans speculating whether their marriage was coming to an end.

During the broadcast, Destiny revealed how he had asked Melina to sign a post-nuptial agreement if they were to divorce:

"Will you sign a post-nuptial agreement? Just in case if we do divorce in the future. We can try, whatever, blah, blah. To protect my sh*t or whatever. And on on every single one of these, Mel was like, 'Yeah sure, that's fine.' Like, she didn't fight, she didn't argue."

The streamer said Melina had made no objections to signing the post-nuptial agreement and told his viewers that she's nothing like a "gold digger":

"I don't think she is kind of the person to ever be like a gold digger or money... I know that's the red pill perception. Again, these guys don't understand anything about women."

"Because I fronted her $100,000": Destiny reveals having sorted out financial problems before potential breakup with Melina

Expand Tweet

Destiny and Melina had been together for years, which is why when the Kick star's alleged Discord messages suggesting a potential breakup surfaced, they went viral on social media. In the messages, he detailed the reasons why things between them were falling apart, pointing fingers at an unnamed Swedish man.

Destiny naturally addressed his relationship with Melina on his latest livestream on Kick and revealed details from their couples therapy:

"To be super clear, my therapist told me not to ask this in therapy because she said it was a really aggressive question. But I kind of had to, I asked Mel straight up, 'Will you pay me back right now?'"

The streamer said he asked Melina for the money that he had been giving her over the course of their relationship, including rent and the expenses for the tax fiasco in Sweden, where his wife was investigated by the authorities for fraud:

"Because I fronted her $100,000 for a lot of the Swedish tax sh*t. I was like, will you pay me back this money? Because I don't know now if we break up will you pay me, retroactively, your half of the back rent on this apartment? Because now it feels weird that you will never, blah, blah, blah."

The clip of him talking about his finances has garnered a lot of reaction from social media, especially the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some general reactions:

Comment byu/MikeDuppOnDaFan from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MikeDuppOnDaFan from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MikeDuppOnDaFan from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Read more about Destiny's relationship with Melina and his previous marriage right here.