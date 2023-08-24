"They seized her passport": Kick and YouTube streamer Destiny reveals his wife Melina is under investigation for tax fraud

Popular political streamer and commentator Steven "Destiny" has recently revealed that his wife Melina Göransson, a Swedish content creator, had her passport seized after the public prosecution hinted at indicting her for tax fraud. Although she normally resides in The United States of America with her husband, with whom she has an open relationship, the Swede is currently trapped in her own country because of the legal battle.

In a livestream on YouTube, Destiny revealed that Melina is currently in a legal battle over certain errors in her books, possibly due to her 'tax guy' not knowing the intricacies of how taxation works in Sweden for influencers, and may even be indicted for it.

The streamer said:

"She's responding to all her emails, you know, she is making her meetings. We are doing our tax appointments. We paid the money, we've paid a lot of money. And then she had a meeting yesterday and for whatever reason, the prosecutor is now considering indicting her for fraudulent books and they seized her f*cking passport."

"She's looking at possible criminal charges": Destiny's wife Melina may be facing tax fraud charges, authorities have seized her passport

Destiny is known for his hot takes about socio-political issues and is fairly open about his relationship with his wife. The two have been married since 2021 and have discussed their open relationship at length with the public. Melina herself may not be actively participating in most of her partner's debates but has publicly spoken for him on numerous occasions.

Only last year, she lambasted Twitch after the Amazon-owned platform handed her husband a permanent ban, which made him switch to YouTube and now join other platforms such as Kick and Rumble.

Destiny himself was outraged that Melina may be facing criminal charges regarding tax fraud. He expressed his displeasure to viewers on his most recent stream and compared Sweden's tax system to the United States, saying:

"She can't leave the country or come back to the United States. Now, she is looking at possible criminal charges for what? In my mind in the United States, if you f*ck up your taxes as a self-employed person, as long as you write a letter to the IRS saying, 'Hey listen, I am figuring sh*t out, sorry I f*cked it up.' In my experience, they will always waive penalties and fees for your first year."

Later, he clarified that it was a book-keeping charge and could not believe the Swedish legal system would bring criminal charges.

Fan reactions

The news of Melina's possible indictment gained a lot of traction on social media. Here are a couple of Redditors from r/LivestreamFail talking about bookkeeping charges and the incident in general:

Melina has previously gone toe-to-toe with other streamers on Twitch, too, calling out QTCinderella for not inviting her to the 2023 Streamer Awards. At the moment, she has over 292K followers on Instagram, 902K followers on Twitch, and around 73K subscribers on YouTube.