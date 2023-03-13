Destiny’s wife Melina lambasts QTCinderella for not inviting her to the Streamer Awards, says she “hates” her

Swedish Twitch streamer Melina Goransson, better known as popular YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny's" wife, took to her live broadcast to share her displeasure at not being invited to Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2023.

She sardonically remarked that her invitation never arrived due to her not being "friends" with the people QTCinderella liked. The invitation is most likely due to the streamer being Destiny's partner, who has criticized QTCinderella and Hasan "HasanAbi" for being among the reasons he is "axed" by streaming-related events.

What did Melina say about QTCinderella not inviting her to Streamer Awards?

Melina Goransson recently expressed her disappointment at not being invited to the Streamer Awards by QTCinderella. While streaming, she claimed she was not invited to the event because she was not part of the latter's clique or community.

Speaking about her apparent alienation from the Streamer Awards, she said:

"I think I hate her. There are other people on Twitch that I hate more, like a couple, maybe three, but she's definitely in the top five people that I hate."

(Timestamp: 00:25:35)

She continued with her rant by stating:

"She's like super fake, super shi**y person. It's basically like, you have to be friends with the right person to be invited, otherwise you get excluded and banned from things."

She added that the animosity is because Blaire is friends with people who don't "like" her or her husband.

What fans said about the clip

Melina's comments about QTCinderella not inviting her to the Streamer Awards were shared widely across the popular r/LivestreamFail community, generating a lot of reactions and discussions. However, the comments were mostly critical of Melina since she has been caustic against Blaire in the past.

One user remarked that the streamer is trying to "drama bait" for attention and clicks. They said:

People continued to be sarcastic towards the streamer for her recent remarks:

Here are some other relevant reactions:

QTCinderella's Streamer Awards was a significant event in the Twitch community, and it received massive viewership, with the stream clocking over 300K concurrent viewers at one point.

Unsurprisingly, the event was a star-studded one that brought together some of the biggest names in the Twitch community. The show featured prominent personalities such as HasanAbi, xQc, and Ludwig, all highly regarded in the streaming world.

