"Streamer Awards > the mid a** Oscars" - Streaming community discusses Oscars 2023, compares it with Streamer Awards 2023

The 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) aired earlier today on March 13, 2023. Several members of the streaming community shared their thoughts on the sensational annual feature, with many comparing it to Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2023.
Netizens shared their reactions to the event on social media platforms, with Twitter user @ventisign saying:
"The Streamer Awards > the mid a** Oscars."
Memes on Twitter go viral as streaming community compares Oscars 2023 to Streamer Awards
Twitter was buzzing with talk about the 95th Academy Awards. It also prompted numerous streaming community members to weigh in and seemingly compared it to the most recently held award ceremony, the Streamer Awards 2023.
A post by Twitter user @foreverkoos went viral, in which they shared Moroccan-Canadian icon Imane "Pokimane's" attire from the Streamer Awards. Their social media update read:
"How are A-list celebrities letting Twitch streamers show them up like this, lol."
One community member responded and stated that many attendees at The Streamer Awards were stunning, adding that it would not be on "that level" at the Oscars 2023:
"So many of The Streamer Awards looks were GORG (gorgeous), like, we're not even gonna see that level at the Oscars today."
Meanwhile, another Twitter user, @sweetlypix, joked that the content creator award function "outsold" the Academy Awards:
According to @TateFoshay, the Oscars are similar to The Streamer Awards, but for "boring people":
One community member commented that The Streamer Awards were "better" than The Academy Awards:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the social media platform:
Some highlights from The Streamer Awards 2023
The Streamer Awards 2023 was a huge success, as QTCinderella's Twitch channel attracted over 300,000 viewers at its peak. Some of the most prominent content creators attended the ceremony in person, including Felix "xQc," Tyson "TenZ," George "GeorgeNotFound," Karl Jacobs, Hasan "HasanAbi," and more.
This year's event featured 26 categories, with Kai Cenat receiving the top honor, the Streamer of the Year. In addition to this, xQc received the Best Variety Streamer, Kyedae received the Best Valorant Streamer award, OfflineTV won the Best Creator Organization, and Aceu received the Best FPS Streamer.
Interested readers can find the complete list of winners in all categories here.
