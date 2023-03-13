"Streamer Awards > the mid a** Oscars" - Streaming community discusses Oscars 2023, compares it with Streamer Awards 2023

The 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) aired earlier today on March 13, 2023. Several members of the streaming community shared their thoughts on the sensational annual feature, with many comparing it to Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2023.

Netizens shared their reactions to the event on social media platforms, with Twitter user @ventisign saying:

"The Streamer Awards > the mid a** Oscars."

Streaming community on the social media platform sharing their thoughts on the Oscars 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Memes on Twitter go viral as streaming community compares Oscars 2023 to Streamer Awards

Twitter was buzzing with talk about the 95th Academy Awards. It also prompted numerous streaming community members to weigh in and seemingly compared it to the most recently held award ceremony, the Streamer Awards 2023.

A post by Twitter user @foreverkoos went viral, in which they shared Moroccan-Canadian icon Imane "Pokimane's" attire from the Streamer Awards. Their social media update read:

"How are A-list celebrities letting Twitch streamers show them up like this, lol."

t*na⁷ ֺ۪ ⭒ ݂ 🪞 @foreverkoos how are A list celebrities letting twitch streamers show them up like this lol how are A list celebrities letting twitch streamers show them up like this lol https://t.co/ko0raJGF6E

One community member responded and stated that many attendees at The Streamer Awards were stunning, adding that it would not be on "that level" at the Oscars 2023:

"So many of The Streamer Awards looks were GORG (gorgeous), like, we're not even gonna see that level at the Oscars today."

róisín⁷ 🪡 @ALLIUMPETALS @foreverkoos so many of the streamer awards looks were GORG like we’re not even gonna see that level at the oscars today @foreverkoos so many of the streamer awards looks were GORG like we’re not even gonna see that level at the oscars today 😭

Meanwhile, another Twitter user, @sweetlypix, joked that the content creator award function "outsold" the Academy Awards:

pix 💫 CMWYL ✈️ @sweetlypix streamer awards outsold the oscars streamer awards outsold the oscars

According to @TateFoshay, the Oscars are similar to The Streamer Awards, but for "boring people":

Tate (Funny Era) @TateFoshay The Oscars are just the Streamer Awards for boring people The Oscars are just the Streamer Awards for boring people 😤

One community member commented that The Streamer Awards were "better" than The Academy Awards:

aliana @satansdome the streamer awards was better than the oscars there i said it 🤷 the streamer awards was better than the oscars there i said it 🤷

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the social media platform:

🍓rada @radatouiIIe it’s honestly so funny seeing how mediocre these famous people at the oscar’s are dressed after yesterdays gorgeous gorgeous outfits from streamer awards 🤭 it’s honestly so funny seeing how mediocre these famous people at the oscar’s are dressed after yesterdays gorgeous gorgeous outfits from streamer awards 🤭

Fwogg @Fw0gg bro streamer awards are the Oscars for anyone under 20 bro streamer awards are the Oscars for anyone under 20

juliet @schlapnap the oscars the streamer awards the oscars the streamer awards https://t.co/1lmrWuFykf

wendy ♡ @4ltedits the streamer awards are more important than the oscars the streamer awards are more important than the oscars

tia 🦭 @pascalfilms_ streamers awards saturday and oscar’s sunday,, this weekend is gonna be so good honestly streamers awards saturday and oscar’s sunday,, this weekend is gonna be so good honestly

Some highlights from The Streamer Awards 2023

The Streamer Awards 2023 was a huge success, as QTCinderella's Twitch channel attracted over 300,000 viewers at its peak. Some of the most prominent content creators attended the ceremony in person, including Felix "xQc," Tyson "TenZ," George "GeorgeNotFound," Karl Jacobs, Hasan "HasanAbi," and more.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In case nobody saw, QTCinderella received a standing ovation here at the Streamer Awards, breaking 300,000 viewers for a majority of the show



The industry is shifting In case nobody saw, QTCinderella received a standing ovation here at the Streamer Awards, breaking 300,000 viewers for a majority of the show The industry is shifting

This year's event featured 26 categories, with Kai Cenat receiving the top honor, the Streamer of the Year. In addition to this, xQc received the Best Variety Streamer, Kyedae received the Best Valorant Streamer award, OfflineTV won the Best Creator Organization, and Aceu received the Best FPS Streamer.

Interested readers can find the complete list of winners in all categories here.

