"My husband gave so many people a career": Destiny's Twitch ban causes wife Melina to lash out on Twitter

Popular Twitch streamer Destiny was recently handed a ban by the streaming platform. He was told that his ban was a result of spreading hate on the platform, something his fans have found hard to believe. However, his most vocal defender has been his wife, Melina.

In a recent tweet, Melina called the streaming platform out for its behavior towards her husband. According to her, he hasn't done much for Twitch to ban him. Especially when the reasons for the ban were ambiguous, Melina felt it was essential to bring her husband's contributions to light.

Destiny has been an important part of Twitch for quite some time now. He was one of the oldest streamers on the platform prior to his ban. However, seeing his loyalty being rewarded with a ban did not sit well with his wife. Naturally, she lashed out on Twitter to express how she felt about the issue.

"My husband gave so many people a platform and career on Twitch........they wouldn't have been were they are without him."

Destiny's wife highlights his contributions on Twitch following his ban

According to the Twitch streamer, he was given three possible reasons for his ban from the platform. All three of these revolved around his involvement in hate raids or spreading hate against a particular community. Although the streamer continues to find these allegations baseless, some are celebrating the said ban.

Naturally, Melina could not stand watching her husband cornered by netizens who had already declared him guilty. Therefore, she took to Twitter and posted a strongly worded tweet calling out all such people.

Melina @melinagoranson my husband gave so many people a platform and career on twitch. I wish people were smart or humble enough to aknowledge this. It’s really disappointing to see people celebrating his ban specially when they wouldn’t have been were they are without him my husband gave so many people a platform and career on twitch. I wish people were smart or humble enough to aknowledge this. It’s really disappointing to see people celebrating his ban specially when they wouldn’t have been were they are without him

According to the tweet, the popular Twitch streamer has helped several others gain recognition on the platform. He was once an integral part of the Amazon-owned website and was one of the top partnered streamers. Melina strongly believes that the people calling her husband out have been relevant due to his efforts and that they should not be celebrating his ban.

Will Twitch unban Destiny in the future?

The past few years have been extremely difficult for the streamer. He has been banned on multiple occasions and has had his partnership revoked. Many of his comments and collaborations have been against Twitch ToS, which is why the platform had to take such harsh measures.

AliceReyne @AliceeReyne



[D]GG Twitch @melinagoranson Twitch politics is going right into the gutter with Destiny gone. There's no one there now that can reel in the extremists on both sides. There's no one there now that's willing to take in small streamers and prop them up.[D]GG Twitch @melinagoranson Twitch politics is going right into the gutter with Destiny gone. There's no one there now that can reel in the extremists on both sides. There's no one there now that's willing to take in small streamers and prop them up.[D]GG Twitch

nelli 🇺🇦💙💛 @NelliBoBelli @melinagoranson or maybe your husband shouldn’t break TOS. it’s really not that hard @melinagoranson or maybe your husband shouldn’t break TOS. it’s really not that hard

Julie @creative_circe @melinagoranson Destiny did so much for twitch as a platform but people conveniently forget about that because of some edgy tweets. @melinagoranson Destiny did so much for twitch as a platform but people conveniently forget about that because of some edgy tweets.

Pog Prog in Allergy Season 🌸🌳🌹 @pog_prog



Don’t promote that @melinagoranson Being a veteran to the space doesn’t exclude you from rightful criticism. Your reputation of the past doesn’t excuse your behavior of today. If that were the case, many good people can turn into criminals and ask for forgiveness because of their past actions.Don’t promote that @melinagoranson Being a veteran to the space doesn’t exclude you from rightful criticism. Your reputation of the past doesn’t excuse your behavior of today. If that were the case, many good people can turn into criminals and ask for forgiveness because of their past actions.Don’t promote that

delayed-onset twink death experiencer @UhLyssUhuwu @melinagoranson If I were Destiny I would simply not be transphobic and break twitch tos @melinagoranson If I were Destiny I would simply not be transphobic and break twitch tos

As of now, it seems like the popular streamer is permanently banned from streaming on the platform. He has had too many warnings, but he continues to violate the terms of the website. If anything, Twitch has been way too strict with its bans in the last few years, and it doesn't look like Destiny will be returning to the platform anytime soon.

Edited by R. Elahi