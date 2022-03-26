"They did him a favor": Asmongold shares his opinions on Destiny's indefinite Twitch ban

Asmongold gave his opinion on Twitch streamer Destiny's indefinite ban that was announced today, stating that he believes the streamer will be able to become a better content creator now that he's not restrained by Twitch.

Zach "Asmongold" is a Twitch streamer with a long history of being on the platform, creating a name for himself through playing the popular MMO World of Warcraft.

During his years on the site, he's seen prominent streamers rise through the ranks and fall into obscurity, but the latest person to lose their channel is someone who has been on Twitch even longer than Asmon.

Destiny has been one of the most popular political streamers on the internet, so when it was revealed today that he would be banned for an indefinite amount of time from Twitch, it was definitely considered big news.

Many creators have spoken about their opinions on the ban on places like Twitter and their streams, Asmon being the latest to do so.

Asmongold reveals why this ban could be good for Destiny's future career

Asmongold discussed the ban on his stream today, starting his statement by saying that this is a good thing for Destiny, adding that he'll be able to fully utilize his controversial nature on YouTube.

"You know what my honest opinion about the Destiny ban is? I think they did him a favor. I think Destiny is c**ked for so much of his controversial and more edgy content, where he really shines as a content creator."

Asmon continued his statement by saying that Destiny will be able to truly harness his edgy style with more success on YouTube.

"I think they did him a favor by banning him, and he can move over to YouTube and he can produce better quality content with more integrity, with more depth, and with more complexity to it, and he can make better content that's more useful. He will be more popular on YouTube, he will be able to explore boundaries that Twitch prevented him from doing."

Asmongold further stated that he believes Destiny is one of the most important people that has ever streamed on Twitch, claiming that the entire site was impacted in a very meaningful way through his presence.

"Destiny was a pioneer for the political landscape on Twitch, he was a big reason why a lot of people changed their political views, and I think that even Twitch in general as a community started looking at certain things differently, Destiny was massively circumstantial in that, and influential in that."

He finished his spiel on the banned streamer by stating that Destiny will be remembered as one of the most important streamers to have graced the platform, adding that he will always be a member of the Twitch community, even if he can't interact with it anymore.

"He is a paragon in the community, he always will be. He is one of the OGs."

Viewers react to Asmongold's opinion on Destiny's ban

Many users on Reddit reacted to Asmongold's take on the situation, with some joking about the words he used to compliment Destiny, while others discussed the topic in general.

With Asmongold thinking this is the next big step in Destiny's career, will he be proven right by the latter gaining more traction than ever before, or will he fail to garner an audience on a different platform?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul