“Thank you very much”: Asmongold completes the hardest “New World” profession in 4 hours

Recently, Zack “Asmongold” hit New World’s furnishing level cap after playing the game for four hours.

Since the game’s release on September 28, 2021, New World has registered over 700,000 concurrent users on Steam, making it the most-played game from the distribution service.

This is despite a range of reported bugs and exploits, something streamers such as Asmongold and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek have talked about in recent weeks.

One of the most common complaints against New World's developers has been a lack of a working end-game model. Asmongold ended up achieving level 200 in the game’s Furnishing profession in around four hours.

Asmongold reaches level 200 of New World’s Furnishing profession in 4 hours

Furnishing is one of the 7 crafting skills available in New World. It is recognized as the most difficult profession in New World due to multiple reasons. Apart from the 200 overall levels, crafting furniture grants less experience per primary material when compared to other professions in the game.

During a recent live stream, Asmongold decided to find out what the hype was all about. The streamer spent four hours crafting different kinds of items. Gamers initially need to learn a range of skills in order to collect resources that can then be used to furnish different types of furniture.

Once Asmongold unlocked the “Master Woodworker” achievement by reaching level 200 in furnishing, he broke into a sarcastic clap and said the following:

“Gentleman, the “hardest profession.” The hardest profession in the game has been levelled in 200 in 4 hours.”

To put his achievement into context, gamers require to collect 7.92 million XP in order to reach level 200 in furnishing. Additionally, they need to simultaneously level up multiple skills such as mining, woodworking, and smelting.

The skills allow New World players to collect resources that can then be used to level up in Furnishing.

Needless to say, the fact that Asmongold was able to level up so quickly is utterly impressive. Especially considering the numbers of gamers who have complained about the specific in-game profession.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan