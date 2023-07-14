Who is YouTuber Destiny's wife? Family, kids, and more explored

Streamer and political commentator Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, also known as Destiny, has gained immense popularity as one of the top streamers in the streaming community. He boasts a substantial following, with over 650K subscribers on YouTube and 56K followers on Kick. One of the notable aspects of his life that has garnered significant attention is his relationship with his wife, Melina Göransson.

Melina Göransson, a Swedish-based Twitch streamer and content creator, currently resides in the United States. She was born on August 17, 1998, and married Steven in 2021 when she was 22.

Melina has an impressive following on social media platforms. She has established a significant online presence with over 900K Twitch followers, 291K Instagram, and 192K Twitter followers.

On YouTube, she has a subscriber base of over 62K. Her channel primarily features travel videos and vlogs, often showcasing her adventures with her friends and husband.

Are Destiny and Melina Göransson in an open relationship?

One notable aspect of Destiny's relationship with Melina is their admission that they are in an open relationship, despite being married. In an open relationship, both partners agree that they have the freedom to engage in sexual relations with others while maintaining their commitment to each other.

In fact, the pair was recently invited to the podcast with Lex Fridman, where they were asked to shed light on their open relationship. According to Melina:

"The only relationships I've ever done have been open relationships since I was like, in high school because I didn't really understand like why wouldn't you be able to like, do other things with other people but then just like have your main partner."

She added,

"Not a monogamous relationship. Like, you're somehow allowed like, in different ways, you can see other people s*xually."

Destiny has also given his take on their relationship, stating:

"I think broadly speaking you've got polyamorous relationships and you've got open relationships where polyamorous is like, 'Oh, I've got like three different girlfriends and we all hang out or sometimes. Even live together or three boyfriends, whatever'."

Continuing:

"And then you've got open relationships which is like, 'Oh, you know, you can basically hook up with other people and then you've got like your main relationship'."

Do they have children?

Currently, Destiny and Melina do not have any children together. However, it is worth mentioning that Steven has a son named Nathan from a previous relationship.

Details about his previous marriage and partnership are relatively limited, and little information is publicly available. The streamer tends to keep his personal life private, focusing more on content creation and streaming endeavors.

Another significant fact about Destiny is his open disclosure of identifying as bisexual and his past involvement in sexual relationships with other men. In fact, he shared that it wasn't until he reached the age of 30 that he realized his desire to explore relationships and experiences with individuals of different genders.

