"Odds markets just flipped" - Elon Musk, Georges St-Pierre, Lex Fridman agree to team up against Mark Zuckerberg for MMA fight

Legendary mixed martial arts fighter Georges St-Pierre has joined Elon Musk's camp as reports of a potential matchup between the Twitter chairman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg continue to gather steam.

UFC president Dana White was the first to confirm both billionaires' interests in fighting each other. Zuckerberg is a known mixed martial arts enthusiast and grappler, and has been training for a long time.

Former UFC champ Georges St-Pierre offered to train Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, who not only accepted but also involved Lex Fridman. Fridman is a popular researcher and computer scientist who hosts a prominent podcast and has invited Musk on it multiple times. He is also an accomplished mixed martial artist and avidly trains in jiu-jitsu and judo.

Georges St-Pierre @GeorgesStPierre @elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁

Fans got excited at the prospect of the trio of Georges St-Pierre, Elon Musk, and Lex Fridman banding together:

"odds markets just flipped completely lmaoo"

"Definitely a simulation."

"Training from the GOAT is exactly how you win!"

TheLastStarfighter @_Star_Fighter_ @GeorgesStPierre @elonmusk Training from the GOAT is exactly how you win!

"Oh yes LFG !! @elonmusk you will not only get the best in the ring but you will get a legend and the best of the best of all time ."

mrjoker.cro🃏 @TimeIsM43143700 @GeorgesStPierre @elonmusk Oh yes LFG !! @elonmusk you will not only get the best in the ring but you will get a legend and the best of the best of all time .

"This is the coolest thing."

Others referenced Zuckerberg's background in mixed martial arts and speculated about the potential fight:

"GSP is going to be on the wrong side of history"

PaintApps @PaintApps @GeorgesStPierre @elonmusk GSP is going to be on the wrong side of history 😂

"Go easy (don't break Elon)."

"You all people are mad. Why are you encouraging @elonmusk to go for fight with Mark Zuckerberg. Are you well wisher of him or not ?"

Georges St-Pierre: Elon Musk's mom Maye Musk 'cancels' Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, offers alternative

Even though the news of a potential matchup between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has gained considerable traction globally, the Twitter owner's mom has been adamant that the fight should not go ahead.

Supermodel Maye Musk got on Twitter to claim that the fight has been canceled. She stated that she is responsible for the cancelation, although she hasn't told the competitors themselves:

Maye Musk @mayemusk Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal



Two days ago, I tweeted about META’s competitor to Twitter called ‘Threads’.



I took a few jabs at Meta, then referenced their Chief Product Officer saying how they’ve "been hearing from creators and public figures who… Musk vs Zuckerberg CAGE FIGHT: How I Accidentally Caused ItTwo days ago, I tweeted about META’s competitor to Twitter called ‘Threads’.I took a few jabs at Meta, then referenced their Chief Product Officer saying how they’ve "been hearing from creators and public figures who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Musk vs Zuckerberg CAGE FIGHT: How I Accidentally Caused ItTwo days ago, I tweeted about META’s competitor to Twitter called ‘Threads’.I took a few jabs at Meta, then referenced their Chief Product Officer saying how they’ve "been hearing from creators and public figures who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SuSNAOCwOm And now the fight has been canceled. Great relief! 🤗 twitter.com/marionawfal/st… And now the fight has been canceled. Great relief! 🤗 twitter.com/marionawfal/st…

"Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case…"

Maye Musk also urged fans not to encourage the match on social media:

Maye Musk @mayemusk twitter.com/lexfridman/sta… Lex Fridman @lexfridman A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I'm all for it. A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I'm all for it. Don’t encourage this match! Don’t encourage this match! 😠😠 twitter.com/lexfridman/sta…

However, Musk's mom is more than eager to pit the two billionaires' humor against each other. She suggested that the two have a verbal faceoff and the funniest person wins:

With high-profile MMA athletes such as Georges St-Pierre and UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones onboard, the fight certainly has the potential to be a blockbuster event.

