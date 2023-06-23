Jon Jones pits himself against Andrew Tate in Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk cage fight talks

Jon Jones has picked a side in the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight talks.

The UFC heavyweight champion has offered to train Zuckerberg, pitting himself against Andrew Tate, who is backing Musk. Offering to train with the Meta CEO, 'Bones' wrote on Twitter:

"You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!"

This comes after Tate offered to train Musk yesterday, looking to avenge his ban from all Meta platforms. While 'Cobra' was banned from all major social media platforms in 2017 over his misogynistic views, his Twitter account was restored last November after Musk's takeover of the company.

Tate wrote on Twitter:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk . You will not lose."

Talks of the fight started when Elon Musk proposed a cage fight while responding to a fan who warned him about Mark Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skills. The Meta chief accepted, responding with Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic 'send me location' phrase.

Dana White is ready to make Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg happen

While we have seen celebrities and politicians tease fights in the past, it rarely does materialize unless we count YouTube boxing. However, Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg might just come to fruition going by the words of Dana White.

The UFC president claims both parties are serious about the matchup after having talked to them. White recently told TMZ Sports:

"They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘Is (Elon) serious?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him.’ I asked him, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m dead serious.'”

While White might not be big into crossover mega fights when it comes to UFC fighters, he is certainly in on this one. The 53-year-old further told TMZ:

“Listen, if these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That’s what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they’re serious, and we can figure out a way to pull this off, I would absolutely, positively do this.”

Catch White's comments below:

