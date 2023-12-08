Viewers speculate about Destiny and Melina's separation as alleged screenshots go viral 

Screenshots of alleged messages from political livestreamer Steven "Destiny" have emerged on social media amid speculation from viewers about a strained relationship with his wife and Swedish internet personality Melina Goransson. The two have been in an open relationship for some years now, but recently leaked Discord messages have viewers speculating about their marriage.

Destiny himself has been talking about revealing some vital information about his personal life for quite some time now, and many viewers thought it had to do with his personal love life. The surfacing of alleged messages has drawn further speculation from fans.

"I'm out": Alleged screenshots show Destiny talking about leaving his wife Melina, accuses a "toxic" man of manipulating her

Earlier today, a couple of screenshots were shared by X, formerly Twitter user @UselessIcarus, who is known for updates about the political streamer. The latest post is a screengrab of an alleged Discord conversation where Steven appears to be talking about breaking things off with his wife, Melina because of her involvement with another man in Sweden.

The alleged discord message (Image via @UselessIcarus/X)

In it, Destiny purportedly claims that his partner has recently become "obsessed" with another person who has given her an "ultimatum" and asked her to divorce the streamer. Here's a part of the message relevant to the matter at hand:

"Last two months (and two weeks) have been a mindf*ck for me, watching her become obsessed with a toxic/abusive guy. (When I visited Sweden last, he gave Mel an ultimatum to divorce me and then threatened to kill himself if she didn't do it among 20 other abusive/manipulative things he's done)"

The screenshots further show Destiny allegedly claiming that Melina had been making excuses for the "abusive guy" and that it was time to end things:

"... and endlessly make excuses for him, so I'm out."

Given the livestreamer and his partner's prominence in the debate and political circles of Twitch, Kick, and YouTube, the alleged screenshots and subsequent claims of separation have naturally caught the eye of many. Fellow content creators such as Kaceytron, along with many viewers, have been talking about them in the comments. Here are some of the more general reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The couple has been quite vocal about their open relationship, talking about each other on livestreams and appearing on podcasts together. Before a few weeks ago there were no signs of any problems in their marriage. A few months ago, Destiny even revealed how the two of them were tackling a tax problem together where Melina had been under investigation in Sweden.