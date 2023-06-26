Why was controversial streamer Kaceytron banned for the second time on Twitch?

Controversial Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" has been issued a ban from the platform on June 26. This is her second-ever ban on Twitch, the first being on March 2020 for around ten days. Her channel is inaccessible to the viewers right now. Upon clicking the link to her page, the following prompt pops up:

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

This message usually means the concerned channel has been suspended due to copyright infringement. In other words, the streamer used copyrighted material in their streams without approval from the copyright holder.

Is Kaceytron's channel perma-banned on Twitch?

As stated earlier, Kaceytron's channel has been suspended due to violating copyright laws. Temporary suspensions are common in such cases, so the streamer can anticipate the restoration of her channel after a certain period. However, the exact duration of the suspension is currently unknown.

It's important to remember that repeated offenses could potentially lead to the permanent termination of the channel. Fortunately for Kacey, this is her first ban caused by a DMCA strike.

The streamer has already responded to the ban by posting a sarcastic GIF on her Twitter account, where a woman can be seen waving off the warning. She captioned it by stating:

"and ill do it again"

The reason behind her DMCA takedown may be related to her streaming of the 1990 sci-fi film Total Recall on her June 25 stream. This, however, remains to be confirmed.

Twitch has strict guidelines that prohibit the unauthorized streaming of movies or series. Engaging in such activities can result in repercussions, such as DMCA takedowns and potential penalties from the platform.

For those curious, Kaceytron's first ban occurred because she accidentally showed nudity while playing a game on stream. She was unbanned after a week and a half.

What did the community say?

The news of her ban quickly spread across various social media platforms, including Twitter, where users shared their reactions. In this case, some users took the opportunity to express their support for the ban. Here are some of the notable tweets:

The news of her ban also reached the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, sparking further discussions among its members. Here are some of the top comments under the thread:

Kaceytron was involved in a feud with fellow streamer Felix "xQc" in April 2023, which garnered attention and made headlines. The controversy took place when Kacey called out xQc for trying to minimize the domestic violence accusations against Steven Crowder at the time.

xQc promptly responded by making caustic comments about Kacey's weight as a form of retaliation. The entire story about the controversy can be read here.

