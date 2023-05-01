Kaceytron addresses xQc drama, says latter is “paranoid” for thinking she’s in contact with Adept

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing feud between Kacey "Kaceytron" and Felix "xQc" on Twitch. During a live stream on April 30, Kacey shared her thoughts on xQc's response to the situation. To provide context, the dispute began when Kacey criticized xQc on her Discord server for minimizing the domestic violence accusations against Steven Crowder. In retaliation, xQc insulted Kacey's weight in his offline chat, which she promptly addressed on Twitter.

xQc also referred to Kaceytron's conduct as "unhinged" during his stream. Consequently, Kacey went on her live stream and asserted that Felix was apprehensive and "paranoid" that his former partner Adept might have communicated with her and made negative comments about him.

xQc and Kaceytron beef turns into a new chapter

The ongoing dispute between the two streamers has been one of the most prominent controversies of the week. Previously, Felix had delivered a lengthy rant in response to Kaceytron's unexpected criticism of him. During the rant, he stated:

"Bro, dead a**, I... bro, I could just report this s**t. This is f**king weird a** f**k, man! This is just... bro, that's just weird. It's unhinged to go publicly and say s**t like that!"

He also added:

"I don't know why anybody in their right mind would do this s**t. It is so stupid! Like, I get it, bro. Like, I get it. Relevancy is slipping away, okay? Like, all the old baits do not work, okay?"

Reacting to Felix's remarks, Kacey said:

"If I'm being real, I think the fact that he's so triggered by me saying that, is really just him paranoid in his head that Adept has told me something about the way he treated her. That's what it says to me."

It's unclear whether xQc will respond to Kacey's latest commentary on the ongoing issue.

Here's what the community said

Kaceytron's response to xQc's reaction was shared on r/LivestreamFail. Comments suggested that Kacey was baiting xQc, and some recommended xQc speak with his lawyer. The post generated buzz and added to the controversy. Here are some of the top reactions:

At the moment, xQc is facing a lawsuit from his former spouse, Adept, and further developments in the case are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

Poll : 0 votes