Kaceytron accuses xQc of "manipulating and abusing" Adept, the latter responds

On April 30, 2023, Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron's" Discord messages went viral, wherein she accused Felix "xQc" of manipulating and abusing his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." According to Kacey, the community believes Felix and Sammy's relationship is "one-sided," when it is "clearly" mutual abuse.

Kaceytron also mentioned political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" criticizing xQc for defending Steven Crowder. She went on to say that HasanAbi should not have "pulled back" because xQc used his audience to "manipulate, abuse, and harass" Adept.

Felix responded to the allegations during a livestream on May 1, 2023, and stated that Kaceytron's comments were "weird and unhinged":

"Bro, dead a**, I... bro, I could just report this s**t. This is f**king weird a** f**k, man! This is just... bro, that's just weird. It's unhinged to go publicly and say s**t like that!"

What did Kaceytron accuse xQc of?

As mentioned earlier, Kaceytron took to Discord to accuse xQc of being abusive towards Adept. She claimed that the streamer was directing younger men into the "incel alt-right pipeline" because he was "running" to Steven "Destiny" for feedback.

Kaceytron further claimed that she did not believe the former Overwatch pro was a "straight-up abuser." She talked about how she belives that xQc deliberately lets his viewers 'villainize' Adept.

Kaceytron mentioned Felix's recent feud with HasanAbi and remarked how it was a "red flag." She further termed him a "manipulator," and said manipulation is abuse.

Felix's response to the allegations

Felix responded to Kaceytron's allegations at the 18-minute mark of his livestream earlier today. After suggesting that he could report the latter's take, the Twitch streamer stated that HasanAbi "speculated randomly" about his relationship with Adept and left it up to the community to connect the dots. He also stated that Kaceytron's perspective on the situation was damaging:

"That is not only... Hasan speculated randomly. Okay? And then, to leave up people to do some, 'dot connecting,' and her doing dot connecting like this is f**king stupid! Okay? It is absolutely unhinged behavior. Okay? It's massively damaging for no f**king reason!"

He went on to say that Kaceytron was "baiting" because her relevance was "slipping away":

"I don't know why anybody in their right mind would do this s**t. It is so stupid! Like, I get it, bro. Like, I get it. Relevancy is slipping away, okay? Like, all the old baits do not work, okay?"

He further went on to say:

"Things like baits that are heavy as f**k, why stoop to this level? I don't get it! I don't get it, man! These f**king baiting mothers**kers are f**king league, with f**king lowest possible intel bait dogs**t, not working anymore results in absolute dumb s**t! Like, oh my god!"

Felix added that he was not being subjective, but rather objective:

"That's not even subjective. What I'm saying is objective! This is just the truth, though! That s**t is f**king weird, man! Like, what even is this?!"

Fans react to the streamers' controversy

Felix's response to the allegations was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about the streamers' controversy:

While some Redditors agreed with the Quebec native calling Kaceytron's take "unhinged," another community member questioned why HasanAbi's Discord moderators allowed the latter's comments to remain long enough to be screenshotted.

