"Please protect each other" - Valkyrae claims deepfakes of community members were created because they supported her

On March 19, 2023, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" took to Twitter to claim that deepfakes of community members were created because they provided her with their support.

The streamer urged people to report the social media accounts of those who shared the materials, and added that minors must be protected in situations like this.

Valkyrae's most recent tweet read:

"I’m so sorry to my community members that have had deep fakes made of them just for supporting me. You shouldn’t have had to experience that in any way. please protect each other, especially the minors! Report those accounts and just know it says more about them, not you. Stay safe."

"Just report" - Valkyrae addresses the deepfake situation involving her community members

Valkyrae addressed the deepfake situation during a livestream earlier today. She recalled seeing some of her Twitter followers being harassed by random people who were creating deepfakes of them. The content creator mentioned reporting those social media accounts and stated:

"I did see some accounts on Twitter being- some of my fans being harassed by randoms, making deepfakes of my fans. I just want you (to) know, I did report all of those. I was happy to see that those accounts got taken down."

Valkryae called for action from her viewers and urged them to report accounts that attacked or harassed anyone:

"But if you guys see, anyone in the community being attacked or harassed by anybody, just please report. You don't have to say anything. Just report. You just report. Yeah, thank you all for reporting and protecting each other. Yeah, I reported, as well. I'm so sorry to everyone that went through that."

The co-owner of 100 Thieves claimed that the situation was a "consequence of being on the internet." She added:

"It's a consequence of being on the internet. It's just, you're going to be-oyou're going to have little flies everywhere. You know? So, just be careful. It just sucks too, because it's like, minors as well. It's like, so disgusting! It's awful! But... you are above that! Okay?"

She continued further by saying:

"There are some really freaking weird people out there. Just stay above it. It doesn't mean anything about you. All it says is, everything about them. Okay?"

Valkyrae concluded her address by telling the online community to protect one another:

"Please protect each other and I will do my best to help you guys as well, when you need it. I was really glad to see, see it from, like, your guys' accounts. Like, reporting and stuff. So, I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, my god! Yes!" Take care, everybody. Be careful."

Twitter reacts to Valkyrae's address

Valkyrae's tweet about the deepfake situation went viral, garnering over 16k likes and 200 replies. Some of the most pertinent reactions were along these lines:

S 8 N T 🌙 @its8nt @Valkyrae the amount i’ve seen JUST TODAY is scary and all around gross, i can’t imagine how awful it must be for those members :( @Valkyrae the amount i’ve seen JUST TODAY is scary and all around gross, i can’t imagine how awful it must be for those members :(

☁︎ nai ♡’s nini ꔵ @kkatamigops @Valkyrae thank you so much for looking out for all of the victims that this happened to, all of us have been reporting every account but they just keep making more :( a majority of the accounts have been suspended as of rn love you rae and we appreciate you lots @Valkyrae thank you so much for looking out for all of the victims that this happened to, all of us have been reporting every account but they just keep making more :( a majority of the accounts have been suspended as of rn love you rae and we appreciate you lots ❤️

Chiki ☀🥕🎶 💕 @chiki4fun



I am very proud to be part of a community that can come together and look out for each other in times like these



Thank you Rae for bringing us together and using your platform for good @Valkyrae I'm so sorry to those who had to experience this...I am very proud to be part of a community that can come together and look out for each other in times like theseThank you Rae for bringing us together and using your platform for good @Valkyrae I'm so sorry to those who had to experience this...I am very proud to be part of a community that can come together and look out for each other in times like theseThank you Rae for bringing us together and using your platform for good❤️❤️❤️

Cassidy @TheBubblegum__ @Valkyrae Don't worry rae. We will do whatever we can to stop these disgusting accounts. @Valkyrae Don't worry rae. We will do whatever we can to stop these disgusting accounts.

TheQueenOfGays | I Follow Special People 💗 @JokerOfChaos01

Also me: starts looking after seeing this so I know what this tweet even met.

Me after: regret.



Hope everything gets better soon. @Valkyrae Me: sees a lot of stuff about deepfakes and confused.Also me: starts looking after seeing this so I know what this tweet even met.Me after: regret.Hope everything gets better soon. @Valkyrae Me: sees a lot of stuff about deepfakes and confused.Also me: starts looking after seeing this so I know what this tweet even met.Me after: regret.Hope everything gets better soon.

This is not the first time a streamer has had to address a controversy involving deepfakes. Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc" made headlines on January 31, 2023, after a clip went viral, revealing that he allegedly paid for morphed pictures of prominent female streamers.

The next day, Atrioc issued an apology and announced that he was stepping down as a content creator, as well as the co-founder of OFFBRAND.

Just a few days ago (on March 15, 2023), Atrioc went live on his channel for the first time since the controversy. He revealed that he has been working with a company, and was able to successfully take down several streamer deepfake websites.

