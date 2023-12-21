"If you were an average Indian, would she hit you up?" - Fresh & Fit Podcast hosts claim Rubi Rose used N3on for clout

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" recently appeared as a guest on the Fresh & Fit Podcast alongside Nico "Sneako." A moment from the broadcast has garnered attention on social media, during which the podcast hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes discussed the 19-year-old's association with American rapper Rubi Rose.

Myron Gaines asked Ragnesh why he "went out" with Rubi Rose, and the latter replied that she was one of his "closest girlfriends." Gaines then claimed that Rose "doesn't give a f**k" about the streamer.

Walter Weekes joined the conversation and exclaimed:

"If you were an average Indian, would she hit you up? No! Because you have clout, n***a! Come on, bro! Come on, dog!"

Sneako agreed with Weekes' statements, adding:

"Come on now. She is funneling her audience just like the other girls."

Myron Gaines also claimed that Rubi Rose became relevant due to N3on's popularity:

"Bro, she is irrelevant. Like, you brought her back to relevancy."

"You're tripping. Rubi Rose is f**king huge!" - N3on responds to Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes' comments about the rapper

The discussion started at the 01:22-hour mark of the Fresh & Fit Podcast when Myron Gaines brought up N3on's association with Rubi Rose. The streamer's response was:

"I f**k with Rubi Rose. She's like one of my, you know, closest girlfriends that I know. Girlfriends, like, a friend that's a girl. She's so nice. She was, like, checking up on me and s**t like that. I really f**ked her as a friend. Like, she is always, you know, there."

Upon hearing this, Gaines remarked:

"Yeah, n***a, she's a dumb w**re. She don't give a f**k."

Timestamp: 01:22:15

N3on pleaded with the podcast hosts not to badmouth Rubi Rose, saying:

"Don't call Rubi Rose a w**ore. She's a really nice person. I talk to her off-stream. She cares and she... I don't think it's that."

The Indian-American personality argued that Rose is a popular personality who "doesn't need" him:

"She's huge, though. She doesn't need me. (Sneako asks how much money Rubi Rose made through the streamer) Nothing! (Myron Gaines says the streamer brought Rubi Rose 'back to relevancy') You're tripping. Rubi Rose is f**king huge."

Netizens react to the streamers' discussion

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post featuring the clip from the Fresh & Fit Podcast has garnered significant traction. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

For those unaware, N3on collaborated with Rubi Rose last month. On November 27, 2023, the 26-year-old rapper invited the Kick streamer on stage, introducing him as a "Make-a-Wish kid."