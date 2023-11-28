"This is a Make-a-Wish kid": Rubi Rose invites Kick streamer N3on on stage and introduces him as a Make-a-Wish kid 

Rangesh 'N3on' Mutama is a well-known and controversial streamer who often makes headlines for his antics. Recently, Rangesh has been spotted in public frequently with the singer-songwriter and model Rubi Rose after his split with ex-girlfriend, Sam Frank. In a YouTube video N3on uploaded on November 27, 2023, Rubi Rose was seen inviting the streamer on stage and referring to him as a Make-A-Wish kid.

The 30-minute YouTube video is taken from Rangesh's lengthier IRL Kick stream. In the video, Rubi Rose invites the streamer onto the stage at her concert, and the pair is later seen hanging out with a group of friends in a lounge. While inviting the streamer on the stage, Rose said:

"I got a special guest. This is my friend Neon. Everybody say, ''Hi Neon''. Everybody, this is a Make-a-Wish kid."

"That's wild": Viewers react to Rubi Rose calling N3on a Make-a-Wish kid

N3on is primarily recognized for his IRL and Just Chatting streams, as well as his gaming sessions, particularly Fortnite. On the other hand, Rubi Rose has gained significant popularity recently due to her modeling career and hit singles. Since Rangesh and Rubi Rose went on a date in early November 2023, the two have been spotted together frequently.

The clip of the model calling Rangesh a Make-a-Wish kid has gone viral on social media and was posted by the popular X account @DramaAlert.

The post has garnered significant attention, and numerous viewers have commented on the Kick streamer and the situation. X user @BRMS_X commented that calling N3on a Make-a-Wish kid was wild.

@WooYnf thought that Rubi Rose disrespected the streamer by making that statement.

@Chris_Tine_XX thought that the Make-a-Wish foundation was being disrespected by Rubi Rose.

Popular IRL streamer Natalie Reynolds also commented under the post, saying that Jack Doherty ruined the Kick streamer.

X user @kingore91 thought that the moment was embarrassing.

@MrGabriel_0 found the moment very funny.

The Kick streamer N3on has recently been accused of view-botting his streams on Kick. He has also been involved in controversies with other content creators, such as Charlie D'Amelio and Natalie Reynolds. Currently, he has over 220K followers on Kick and 689K subscribers on YouTube, with his live channel having 155K subscribers.