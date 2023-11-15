"I am going to uppercut you": N3on responds to Charli D'Amelio days after she seemingly accused him of being disrespectful

Controversial Kick star Rangesh "N3on" has responded to TikToker Charli D'Amelio's recent comments about him during an interview on the Jay Shetty podcast. D'Amelio seemingly accused the streamer of being disrespectful during their interaction at a party hosted by her boyfriend, Landon Barker.

On a Kick livestream, the content creator directly addressed the controversy, asking D'Amelio not to speak about him on a public platform:

"Also, Charli D'Amelio. I see you talking sh*t on a podcast, that's crazy 'cus you wouldn't say that to my face. Because if I see you, I am going to uppercut you. So, respectfully, please, don't talk about me and keep my name out of your mouth, alright?"

"Are we in a simulation?": Viewers troll N3on for his response to Charli D'Amelio

Expand Tweet

On the Jay Shetty podcast, Charli D'Amelio talked about how she met someone who was not very nice to her at her boyfriend's party. While she did not specifically mention N3on's name, viewers immediately connected the dots.

According to the TikTok star, the individual had approached her at a party and asked her out in front of her boyfriend. After being rejected, the person did not have good things to say about her.

On his latest Kick broadcast, N3on directly addressed D'Amelio's words about being disrespectful and threatened to uppercut her if he saw her again. The clip of his response has gone viral on social media, with many viewers actually making fun of him.

One X post under the clip described the streamer as a "dork" and stated:

"Are we in a simulation? This feels like one of those movies where they make the dork popular so they can make fun of him"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more general reactions to the clip from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Kick streamer recently also had an argument with influencer Sam Frank over going through each other's phones on camera.