"Don't y'all want to see me change?" - BruceDropEmOff opens up about his feud with Kai Cenat after alleged private DMs got leaked

Controversial internet personality Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has opened up about his feud with Kai Cenat, Lil Yachty, Josh "YourRAGE," and others after alleged private DMs leaked. For those unaware, last year, on October 11, 2023, X user @PLZHELPKARDY shared a series of tweets, showcasing what BruceDropEmOff allegedly said in private messages.

The former One True King (OTK) member commented on Kai Cenat's short film, Global Pursuit, using a homophobic slur while referring to Lil Yachty. Here's what BruceDropEmOff allegedly wrote:

"Now n****s want to go into acting like ain't been acting. IDC (I don't care), Cailou, on god, I'm not watching that s**t. Man, though (laughing emoji). Yachty a f****t, too. He called me when they dropped it to ask me to be on it. Friday."

The 23-year-old also referred to other prominent streamers such as Adin Ross, Darren "IShowSpeed," and Nermin "Cheesur," by writing:

"Remove every post talking about Adin, Cheesur. Them lame cr**kers. That Speed s**t showed it all. MFs is about to do the craziest s**t to stay relevant. Now, Kai (is) playing CS. Lol, MFs are d**k riders. Yo, NGL (not going to lie), check my inv (invite)."

During a recent livestream, BruceDropEmOff discussed his feud with the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner and the American rapper, claiming there was no tussle between them. He also said:

"I've been doing nothing to nobody. I've been minding my own business. I've been doing good. Like, don't y'all want to see me change? Don't y'all want to see me be nice?"

BruceDropEmOff claims he has "no beef" with Kai Cenat, Lil Yachty, and YourRAGE, fans react

The 38-second clip posted on X showed BruceDropEmOff reacting to posts on his official subreddit, during which he discussed his feud with Kai Cenat, Lil Yachty, and others. He said:

"But no, though. I don't have no beef with nobody. I'm sorry. Like, if you all think I've got beef with somebody, or you think, 'You know, he's not talking good to them. It's a beef. It's a problem.' I'm doing nothing to nobody."

After claiming that he was "doing nothing" to anyone and was "minding his own business," the content creator stated:

"I don't have no f**king beef with Kai Cenat. I don't have no beef with Lil Yachty. I don't have beef with these guys. I don't have no beef with YourRAGEgaming. I don't have no beef with anyone. Y'all, that's what you all wanted to hear..."

Bruce's address quickly started trending on the social media platform. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

After the alleged DMs got leaked on social media, Kai Cenat addressed the controversy as well (on October 13, 2023), stating that he no longer wanted to be associated with BruceDropEmOff. The New Yorker went on to describe the Kick streamer as "dangerous."