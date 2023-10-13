What did BruceDropEmOff allegedly say about Kai Cenat in leaked DMs? Streamer drama explained

On October 13, 2023, new streamer drama erupted when Kai Cenat expressed his displeasure with what fellow content creator Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" allegedly said in leaked DMs. Screenshots of the Kick star's private conversations, in which he purportedly made strong remarks about Cenat, Lil Yachty, Darren "IShowSpeed," Adin Ross, and Cheesur, have been circulating on social media.

This article goes over what BruceDropEmOff allegedly said according to the leaked DMs, as well as Kai Cenat's response to the debacle.

Exploring what BruceDropEmOff allegedly said about Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and others in leaked private DMs

On October 11, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @PLZHELPKARDY shared a series of tweets featuring BruceDropEmOff's leaked private messages.

In one of the DMs, the 23-year-old allegedly discussed Kai Cenat's film, Global Pursuit. He also purportedly made a homophobic remark about American rapper Lil Yachty, writing:

"Now n****s want to go into acting like ain't been acting. IDC (I don't care), Cailou, on god, I'm not watching that s**t. Man, though (laughing emoji). Yachty a f****t, too. He called me when they dropped it to ask me to be on it. Friday."

Additionally, BruceDropEmOff allegedly used a derogatory slur to refer to Adin Ross and Cheesur. He also supposedly made a reference to IShowSpeed, writing:

"Remove every post talking about Adin, Cheesur. Them lame cr**kers. That Speed s**t showed it all. MFs is about to do the craziest s**t to stay relevant. Now, Kai (is) playing CS. Lol, MFs are d**k riders. Yo, NGL (not going to lie), check my inv (invite)."

X user @YorzTrulyJuice shared some more DMs in which BruceDropEmOff allegedly commented on Cenat and IShowSpeed's announcement of their Japan trip. Here's what the streamer reportedly wrote in the messages:

"Guess who I asked? Tuesday. I don't think y'all (are) catching it. I had to push my s**t back two weeks. My manager said. But, now I don't want to cause s**t was book. That we had planned. Now, I want to see them n****s there and beat on 'em. Like, bro, the same dates?"

Here are the screenshots of the leaked DMs shared on social media:

X user @PLZHELPKARDY shared these private DMs on their account featuring BruceDropEmOff's alleged conversation (Image via X)

X user @YorzTrulyJuice shared snippets from BruceDropEmOff's conversation, where he allegedly mentioned Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's Japan trip 1/2 (Image via X)

X user @YorzTrulyJuice shared snippets from BruceDropEmOff's conversation, where he allegedly mentioned Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's Japan trip 2/2 (Image via X)

Readers can access the series of tweets by clicking here.

What did Kai Cenat say about these leaked DMs?

Kai Cenat addressed the controversy earlier today. The Streamer of the Year confronted BruceDropEmOff, questioning what he had done to merit such sentiments. He went on to say that the content creator should get "therapy":

"Brother, I want you to tell me what have I done to you for you to talk to me in that type of way, and to gossip to your mods, bro? You should be going to therapy, my n***a. If that's how you really feel, I ain't going to lie, bro, I really think that n***a will go and really do some sh*t, bro."

The New Yorker also expressed his desire not to be associated with BruceDropOfEmOff, stating that he no longer wanted to be his friend.