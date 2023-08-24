Kai Cenat drops trailer for short film featuring his Japanese friend Ray, fans compare it to Rush Hour

Twitch star Kai Cenat has released a trailer for his first short film titled Global Pursuit, featuring Ray, one of his friends from last month's Japan trip, and fans have been comparing it to Rush Hour. The trailer is currently going viral, with some calling it a comeback for the streamer, who was recently involved in the Union Square debacle in NYC, where his giveaway turned riotous.

The clip of the short film also features Faunm and has a cameo from rapper Lil Yachty at the very end.

Who is Ray, and why are fans calling Kai Cenat's upcoming film "Rush Hour but younger"?

Fans will remember Kai Cenat's viral streams from last month when he first went to Japan with fellow creators like Fanum and explored Tokyo's vibrant streets. There, they met Ray, a Japanese local who was a big fan of the streamer. The two immediately hit it off.

In fact, after Cenat posted the trailer for his short film on X, most of his fans referred to Ray's return in the comments.

Other fans compared it to the popular movie franchise Rush Hour starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. The actors' onscreen banter was one of the highlights of the trilogy.

Fans are now comparing their roles to those of Kai Cenat and Ray in Global Pursuit, with one fan calling it "Rush Hour but younger."

The trailer seems to be going for a Rush Hour vibe, too. It includes the popular song titled War by Edwin Star, which has become iconic after being used in the original movies. No wonder fans are making edited movie posters under the trailer for comedic effect.

Here are a couple more reactions from enthusiastic fans who are clearly excited about the movie.

When will Kai Cenat's short film Global Pursuit come out, and where can fans watch it?

Fans will not have to wait too long for Global Pursuit as it is slated to arrive on Kai Cenat's main YouTube channel on August 25, 2023. This means the former Streamer of the Year's upcoming short film will probably be free of cost and can be watched on the video-sharing platform itself.

Fans will know that Cenat has not been streaming regularly, probably because of the ongoing legal battle over the New York event that turned violent a few weeks ago. As per Cenat's own revelation, the first court date was August 16.