Kai Cenat's 5 most memorable moments from his Japan livestream

Before announcing his non-exclusive deal to stream on Rumble, Kai Cenat was well on his way to becoming Twitch's next superstar on the back of his very successful subathon earlier this year. Kai's rise to fame has been nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, with Mafiathon helping him outshine streaming giants and cement himself as the purple platform's top streamer.

During the Mafiathon subathon, Kai's boundless energy kept the non-stop entertainment flowing for an entire month, allowing him to surpass Ludwig's record for the highest concurrent subscriber count and etch his name into the annals of internet history. This helped solidify his status as a highly influential streamer for the current generation.

Much of Kai's success can be accredited to his occasional over-the-top eccentric behavior, charisma, and comedic personality, and the reigning Streamer of the Year ensured he brought all of it during his recent visit to Japan. Kai's live stream from Japan has been nothing short of pure entertainment gold, and without further ado, here are five of the most memorable moments from his Japan live stream.

Street performances and four other incredible moments from Kai Cenat's Japan livestream

1) Kai meets Ray

Arguably the most wholesome moment from Kai Cenat's live stream was when he randomly bumped into a random Japanese man named Ray, who just happened to be one of Kai's biggest fans. The Brooklyn native was out exploring the streets when a random passerby stopped to dab Kai up while saying meeting Kai was his "dream."

The duo shared a quick embrace before Ray started screaming Kai to let his countrymen know Twitch royalty was among them before taking a couple of pictures. This, however, was not the end of Ray's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream, as Kai later invited Ray to hang out with him for a day in his most recent YouTube upload.

2) Meeting xQc's doppelganger in Japan

On his third live stream during his visit to the land of the rising sun, Kai Cenat created a lighthearted moment after encountering a local individual with glorious straight blonde locks who bore a striking resemblance to his fellow streamer friend, xQc. Felix and Kai have become friends over the past few months, which opened up the opportunity to troll the Juicer while spotting his doppelganger in Japan.

"Felix? Felix! Yo! My Juicer! Oh my gosh, bro! What's up, bro? What's up, bro? Oh my god, nice to see you, man! Haven't seen you in a long time, bye!"

While the passerby was initially shocked and befuddled by Kai's antics, being the good sport that he was, he went along with the joke and greeted Kai back, adding an extra layer of humor to the moment.

3) Welcome to Japan

Next up is yet another comical moment from Kai Cenat's adventures in Japan, this time from his second Japan live stream, which featured the 21-year-old exploring the streets of Tokyo before he spotted a fellow African-American person on the streets. Kai Cenat was on his phone while walking when he noticed a colored person walking from the opposite direction, which led to an epic unscripted moment.

"What's good my n***a?,"

Kai asked his fellow American before they excitedly started jumping while hugging. Kai noted it felt "good" to see a fellow African-American while the duo shared a few words before parting ways.

4) Impromptu street performances

Given Kai Cenat's penchant for entertaining the masses with his antics and on-the-spot comedic timing, it should not surprise anyone that Kai is always ready to 'turn up.' During his second day of exploring 'the city of 808 villages', Kai Cenat and his trope happened to run-in into a group of street performers which led to the whole crew living it up on the streets of Tokyo.

Kai Cenat first ran into a black man cosplaying as Vegeta before stumbling into a group of underground rappers. Kai excitedly vibed to the rappers before taking over the mic to hilariously scream "n****s on my d**k" repeatedly. This was not the end as they soon started to Ed Sheeran's popular song, Shape of You, when Kai's female friend started twerking on him, to his delight.

5) Rizzing up a fan

Hands down, the funniest moment from Kai Cenat's debut Japan live stream has to be when the 21-year-old decided to 'rizz up' a couple of his female fans on stream. Considering his streams with Ice Spice, the Brooklyn native is no stranger to chatting up attractive women. However, this time Kai was up to a surprise. After a fan asked him for a picture, Kai replied,

"Damn you look good shawty,"

Right afterward, he asked the female fan what her name and age were. The fan, Amy, replies she is 16 years old, which prompted Kai to deliver a meme-worthy image of him left flabbergasted and wide-mouthed with shock.