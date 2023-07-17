"My Juicer!" - Kai Cenat elated after meeting an xQc lookalike during an IRL stream in Japan

During his latest IRL stream in Tokyo, popular Twitch and Rumble streamer Kai Cenat created a rather comical moment when he greeted a local individual with the name of fellow streamer Felix "xQc." Although the person he addressed wasn't actually Felix, he did bear a minor resemblance to the well-known streamer, sporting straight blonde hair like the Juicer.

For those unaware, Kai and xQc have established a strong friendship over the last few months. They collaborated on recent IRL streams at Universal Studios and TwitchCon 2022. Naturally, when he saw the Japanese lookalike of xQc, Kai said:

"My Juicer!"

Kai Cenat greets the Japanese version of xQc

During his recent Twitch stream, Kai Cenat comically singled out a Japanese man with silverish and straight hair, playfully addressing him by xQc's name. While the individual wasn't like the streamer he was referring to, the lighthearted moment added a touch of humor to his stream.

Around the one hour and 53-minute mark in the stream, Kai Cenat was seen speaking to a Japanese fan when he noticed a man standing nearby. Candidly, he referred to the man as Felix, causing some confusion for the individual due to the unexpected comparison. He said:

"Felix? Felix! Yo! My Juicer! Oh my gosh, bro! What's up, bro? What's up, bro? Oh my god, nice to see you, man! Haven't seen you in a long time, bye!"

(Timestamp: 01:53:38)

The fan, understandably perplexed by the unexpected reference, glanced behind him, assuming that Kai was gesturing toward someone else. However, he playfully went along with the joke and greeted Kai back.

Here's what the fans said

The clip was subsequently posted on the well-known live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, attracting a few comments from viewers who found the comical moment entertaining. Here are some noteworthy reactions found in the thread:

Japan has become a popular destination among Twitch streamers in the past year, with notable personalities like Imane "Pokimane," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Hasan "HasanAbi" making visits to the country to stream their experiences.

Currently, Kai Cenat is not the only popular American streamer in Japan. He is joined by fellow streamers Darren "IShowSpeed" and Roberto "Fanum." Both Kai and IShowSpeed have streamed separately on their respective channels, providing their unique perspectives and experiences while exploring Japan.