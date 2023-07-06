"What do we gain from this?": Kai Cenat and Duke discuss the fireworks "war" that trashed the AMP House

A clip of Kai Cenat and Duke "Duke Dennis Gaming" discussing their 4th of July fireworks war, which trashed a large part of the AMP House, has gained traction on social media. The group has been known to have these kinds of indoor firecracker showdowns before, but this year's celebration was quite over the top, attracting a lot of attention.

Obviously, fans loved to see their favorite streamers and content creators play-fighting with each other, but the clips have also caused many to question the safety issues of lighting so many firecrackers inside a house. At one point, fire extinguishers had to be used. After much of the fighting was over, Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis were sitting in front of the camera when the latter streamer joked about the reason for the AMP fireworks war.

"What do we gain from this?"

This elicited a guffaw from both the AMP members, as they laughed while firecrackers could be heard in the background before Kai Cenat turned to the viewers and wondered out loud:

"Yo, what the f*ck do we gain from this, bro?"

"This sh*t fun": Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis talk about having to live in the AMP House after the carnage of the fireworks war

Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis are integral parts of the AMP Group that were engaged in a chaotic fireworks battle that was broadcast live on Twitch as members threw lit firecrackers into each other's rooms. Various clips from the live stream have since gone viral on social media, especially where the former streamer can be seen holding a mock RPG that shoots fireworks.

After the most active parts of the battle were over, Kai and Duke sat in front of the camera, contemplating what they had done. With firecrackers still bursting in the background, the later streamer noted that despite the affair being fun, it was a bit "crazy" to do such a thing in their own house.

Nah, like. Don't get me wrong, this sh*t fun as sh*t. You know what I'm saying? But really, no bullsh*t though? Some real sh*t, like... This sh*t really crazy, like. Just look at this house.

Kai Cenat agreed, talking about the potential cleanup that awaits the residents as he pointed to the burnt boxes of firecrackers and other debris strewn around the floor.

Like, you wake up tomorrow, you're gonna be like..."

Both of them wholeheartedly stated that they were very blessed to have the opportunity to do shenanigans like this, but there was a hint of doubt in Duke's voice as he said:

"We blessed as f*ck! Like, I'm really living the life. Damn... But at the same time, it's like, bro what the f*ck is we on."

At this point, Kai Cenat told his viewers that it was a very exciting thing to experience:

"I'm not going to lie, it was lit though, it was lit. Chat, it was super lit. Like, content wise it was amazing. Real life, it was really lit, like, everybody was running around, sh*t blowing up. It's really lit. But..."

The two streamers then started discussing their sleeping arrangements, with Duke telling Kai that he might not be able to sleep in his bed due to the smoke in his room from the fireworks.

Social Media Reactions to the Clip

Another streamer, IShowSpeed, also made headlines for celebrating the 4th of July by lighting a Pikachu firecracker inside a room, recreating last year's events.

