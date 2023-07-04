"He did it again": Fans react as IShowSpeed once again lights fireworks indoors for the 4th of July

Darren "IShowSpeed" repeated his indoor firework stunt from last year after lighting up a firecracker while celebrating the 4th of July during a livestream. Fans will remember how the fire department had to be called he pulled a similar stunt last year, with an identical Pikachu firecracker and a bunch of other fireworks dangerously close to the sparks.

Clips from last year's firecracker incident had gone viral, with several viewers reprimanding the young streamer for lighting it inside his room. However, it doesn't seem to have worked, as the YouTuber almost repeated the incident again this year, with fans sharing clips on social media noting how "he did it again."

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 No way Speed did it again No way Speed did it again 😭 https://t.co/DufObl2BhO

"Stop it!": IShowSpeed recreates last year's Pikachu firecracker incident for the 4th of July

Timestamp 1:20:21

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that IShowSpeed has lit fireworks indoors. On July 4, 2022, the Ohio native lit a Pikachu firecracker in his room in front of tens of thousands of viewers, disregarding many of his audience's warnings. The streamer's initial reaction of excitement quickly turned to horror after the sparks kept increasing, filling the room with smoke.

Furthermore, many were concerned that the fire would reach the pile of other fireworks that the YouTuber had placed on the bed. Fortunately, when the smoke cleared, there was no sign of lasting damage. However, the stream did catch a number of firemen entering the room a few minutes later.

As for this year's incident, IShowSpeed may have deliberately recreated the Pikachu incident by lighting the same fireworks inside a room. However, this time, he had friends and a dedicated cameraman also present. Incidentally, the cameraman who goes by the moniker Slipz on social media has revealed that the firecracker burnt a hole in his shirt.

slipz @shotbyslipz @SpeedUpdates1 got a hole in my shirt @SpeedUpdates1 got a hole in my shirt

Much like before, IShowSpeed's reaction to the firework quickly changed from excitement to concern, with him taking cover under the carpet after the Pikachu firecracker started going off in earnest. Towards the end of the clip, he can be seen trying to push the flames back with pillows while shouting:

"Oh sh*t, oh my god. Stop it, stop it! Stop it!"

Fans of the streamer were quite bemused as to why he would pull off such a stunt after what had happened last year, with many wondering why he hadn't learned a lesson:

Others pointed out how dangerous bursting fireworks can be to your health:

Here are some general reactions to the clip from Twitter:

Svaac @Svaac2 @SpeedUpdates1 First time was so nice , i had to do it twice @SpeedUpdates1 First time was so nice , i had to do it twice

IShowSpeed is not the only streamer to be known for lighting indoor fireworks. Kai Cenat and the rest of his AMP group are also popular for their firecracker showdowns and frequently get into fights on stream.

Poll : 0 votes