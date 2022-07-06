What is Pikachu firework? IShowSpeed mistakenly lights cracker thinking it will pop in-house

Content creator IShowSpeed generated a ton of buzz on the internet after he foolishly lit up a Pickachu firework in his bedroom, thinking it would simply pop into the house. Darren "IShowSpeed" has consistently risen through the YouTube ranks over the past couple of months, mainly due to his over-the-top reactions and controversial statements.

While most people are aware of the consequences of lighting up explosives inside the house, it certainly looks like the YouTube sensation vastly underestimated this particular firework.

The entire fiasco resulted in his parents calling the fire department to put down the fire and the smoke. Fortunately, the flames did not spread to the other crackers lying on the bed.

What is Pikachu firework? IShowSpeed ignites Pikachu fireworks inside his room

Pikachu fireworks are just another set of explosives in the shape of a Pikachu, as evident by its unique name. It is a Pika Pika firework, a novelty product produced by Boom Wow fireworks.

The firework goes on for about a minute and, at a certain point, it will begin to spin while still spouting a beautiful fountain of sparks through its arms and legs. This phenomenon was exhibited in the viral video as well.

While celebrating July 4, 2022, IShowSpeed got an amazing opportunity to facetime YouTube boxer KSI, where the duo discussed a potential charity match featuring the streamer. However, the day soon went downhill, when the 19-year streamer tried lighting a firework in his bedroom.

In a viral clip shared on Twitter, Speed can be seen lighting a Pikachu firework, which has been placed on top of a cardboard box with other unlit crackers lying on the side. While the end of the Pikachu starts off slow, the fireworks soon erupt with loud popping, thick smoke and a fountain of sparks.

Fortunately, just as it was about to start twirling and popping out, Speed knocked it to the ground to avoid any more accidents.

Once the excitement turned to intense chaos and horror, the streamer soon realized his mistake and called his mother to help him out put down the sparks.

Fans react to the entire fiasco

Comments on the streams were flying thick and fast as many viewers were shocked to see the ongoing chaos. Here's what they had to say:

Fans react to the entire fiasco (Image via- Live Speedy)

Since the deleted post, IShowSpeed has not given any kind of update regarding his health and safety to the viewers. That's not all, he has also removed his display picture from his official Twitter handle in a cryptic gesture.

