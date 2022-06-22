"KSI passed the test" - IShowSpeed reacts to KSI getting custom-signed Messi jersey

Darren "IShowSpeed" took to YouTube on Tuesday to offer his amusing reaction to KSI receiving a signed Messi shirt for his birthday.

While checking his Reddit page, IShowSpeed came upon a clip of KSI being presented with the Argentinian's jersey, which was something Speed didn't particularly like. This is because, while he looks up to the British rapper, he is a Ronaldo fan.

The 19-year-old YouTube streamer and gamer from Ohio burst into the scene in the middle of 2021 when one of the clips of him saying "Sewey," imitating Ronaldo's famous celebration, went viral on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Speed is notable for providing his over-the-top reactions to things and expressing his undisguised and unwavering support for the 5-time Champions League-winning footballer.

IShowSpeed prays KSI is not a Messi fan

IShowSpeed has not been shy about revealing his support for Cristiano Ronaldo. And like most Ronaldo supporters, Speed has also joined the bandwagon of hating the Portuguese player's main rival, Lionel Messi.

In a recent stream, Speed was seen checking out a video of KSI on his Reddit page. The original clip was taken from the latest Sidemen Sunday, where the British YouTube group celebrated JJ's birthday. The birthday party involved a challenge: finding presents that Harry, or W2S, had hidden across the park.

One of the presents was revealed to be associated with the former Barcelona forward, Messi. It was a custom-signed and framed jersey with Messi's name on it. Speed watched the whole bit nervously, eagerly anticipating KSI's reaction.

Fortunately for IShowSpeed, KSI had only an underwhelming reaction to the present. The boxer-rapper was heard saying:

"What is it? What is it? Oh, Messi. I mean, I mean it's not Ronaldo, though."

This immensely cheered up Speed, who had been very worried that KSI might be one of "them," referring to Messi fans.

"KSI gets a custom-signed Messi shirt? No way. KSI please don't tell me you are one of them, bro. I actually like KSI, bro. Please don't tell me this is one of them, bro. I actually like KSI, seriously."

After seeing that JJ wasn't delighted by the present, Speed started clapping in ecstasy with a smile on his face. He acknowledged that KSI was a Ronaldo fan and had this to say:

"Yeah! KSI passed the test! KSI passed the test!"

Speed is also seen screaming out of surprise and happiness. This was because Anthony Elanga was typing. He finally received a reply from Manchester United's young star Anthony Elanga in the form of his number.

"Oh my life! He gave me his number."

Fans react to Speed's reaction to KSI's getting Messi-related present

Fans naturally had a good time watching Speed's reaction and were left amused. Here's what they had to say:

IShowSpeed is among the fastest-growing channels on YouTube right now. He has amassed over 8.6 million subscribers on YouTube and also has a shorts channel where he posts snippets of his videos.

