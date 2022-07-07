Minecraft animator recreates IShowSpeed's firework incident in-game

Minecraft animator Theo "Theorus" creatively edited a video showing Darren "IShowSpeed" lighting an in-game TNT. Speed had foolishly lit a Pikachu-shaped firework in his bedroom during a Fourth of July livestream, which became a hit among the streaming community. Theo shared his take on the incident on Twitter in the form of an animated video, which has since received a lot of praise for its creativity.

The French animator took the viral clip of Speed lighting the firecracker and creatively transformed the video into a Minecraft animation where the 19-year-old YouTuber is seen lighting a flammable box of explosives while sitting on the usual Minecraft benches.

Minecraft Animator Theo turns Speed's viral clip into a cool animation

Minecraft Animator and Twitch streamer Theorus shared a clip of the Ohio-born YouTuber lighting a TNT, which is a flammable and explosive object within the game. The TNT block in the game can be destroyed or broken by pretty much any tool or even without any tool for that matter.

The crafting recipe of a TNT usually includes ingredients such as gunpowder, sand, or red sand. It can be easily activated by flint, steel, or fire charge. Once activated, the explosive block generally takes around 4 seconds or 80 in-game ticks to blow up. It does variable damage to the blocks near it depending on the difficulty level of the game or mode.

IShowSpeed, who had originally lit up a firecracker with a Pikachu appearance, is seen lighting up the TNT in the animation while sitting in a wooden chair. Similar to the original video, Speed is also seen lighting the block inside a room in the Minecraft animation.

Once the TNT was activated, the YouTuber was seen screaming hysterically, just like he did in the original clip. He is also seen running away offscreen before the block bursts and gives out a white layer of smoke.

Fans lap up the video and praise it for the creativity

Theo's video has since been shared and retweeted multiple times by users and fans. Fans have saved the video from third-party websites as they want to keep it as a collectible due to the immense ingenuity behind the clip.

The original Tweet received over 25K retweets and over 180K likes at the time of writing. Multiple users praised Theo's ingenuity and creativity within the gaming and streaming community. Later, under the Tweet, Theo even shared a link to the TikTok version of it.

However, a few fans were also agitated that some pages shared the tweet without crediting the video's creator.

Theorus_ is a Twitch partner as well, with well over 36K followers at the time of writing. He also has a YouTube channel with over 30.9K subscribers.

