“What’s your number?”: Kai Cenat asking Pokimane for her "number" goes viral amid debate about xQc and Kick

Kai Cenat is well on his way to becoming one of the most followed creators on Twitch, given his frequent antics, which regularly go viral. In the latest instance, a clip of the streamer asking for Pokimane's number while discussing the latter's hot take on the Kick issue is being widely shared online. The Moroccan-Canadian content creator joined Kai's stream after he reacted to a clip of her stating no amount of money would convince her to switch to Kick.

Kai initially started saying, "What's your number" as a question about Pokimane's next streaming contract but later changed his tone and repeated the phrase to ask for her phone number"

Plays "Today It's On" (popular TikTok audio) "What's your number?"

"I'll DM you"- Pokimane responds to Kai Cenat following Kick debate

(Watch from 47:38 for the full conversation.)

Before Pokimane joined his stream via Discord, Kai was opining on her stance that joining Kick simply for money was "cringe." The latter was surprised that she had him added as a friend on the platform. Pokimane clarified:

"I didn't have you added but we had a friend in common and they put us in this group chat."

Getting back to his take, Kai reiterated that such moves were simply a matter of personal preference. He mentioned figures of $100 million, possibly referring to xQc's contract with Kick:

"My whole stance is this Poki, what other people wanto to do they can do it. You know what I'm saying? If someone wants to sign a $100 million dollar contract to move to Kick, it shouldn't matter to anybody really."

Kai Cenat not serious bruh why he start flirting with Pokimane for

Pokimane then asked Kai Cenat whether her clip was focused on herself or someone else, with numerous critics pointing to the latter:

"I want your honest opinion, from the clip that you saw, did it sound like I was talking about someone else or me, personally?"

Kai explained how her comments felt like she was questioning streamers who took the Kick deal:

"I'm not going to lie, it sounds like you were taking some shots. I feel like you highlighted the comment, because you wanted to speak on it, and you just wanted to get it off your chest. It felt like you wanted to throw some shots at a ni**a."

Kai Cenat went from tryna squash the situation with Pokimane and Xqc to flirting with her

Pokimane took the opportunity to clarify her opinion in the controversial clip, stating:

"I think, I get that. So I just wanted to take this opportunity, someone asked would I take that money, and the reason I said no, and talked about morals and ethics...because I talked about banning Stake so much, I was like, wouldn't it be so hypocritical if I went and then took Stake money?"





random mfs online: you’re insecure! jealous!!! salty!!!!



me: it'd be cringe for me to compromise my morals and ethics for money

random mfs online: you're insecure! jealous!!! salty!!!!

o…k…. y'all want something to be mad about so bad lmao

After talking about the various incentives and factors behind the positions adopted by people in the streaming community, the topic of Pokimane's Twitch contract coming to an end came up. When she didn't share any concrete details, Kai Cenat started repeatedly quipped:

"What's your number?"

After a few times, the streamer played Today It's On, a popular TikTok audio used in videos to suggest a sudden shift in tone. After hearing the song, Pokimane, who was not picking up on Cenat's attempts, replied:

"I'll D'M you."

She left the call right after, followed by Kai Cenat getting out of his chair and celebrating humorously, shouting:

"We're never getting banned ever again."

Fans reacted to the clip in droves, appreciating the latter streamer's humor and laughing at his enthusiastic reaction.

if u can make her laugh n giggle she was lowkey flirting bacc

Kai Cenat is one of the fastest-growing creators on Twitch, with more than 5.5 million followers on the platform. Although his most popular streams are in the "Just Chatting" category, he also streams Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K23, and Fortnite.

