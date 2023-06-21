"Y’all want something to be mad about so bad": Pokimane responds to outrage following her recent comments about Kick

Kick is a new streaming platform set to be a major competitor to Amazon-owned Twitch going forward. Recently, Pokimane explained why she feels it would be "unethical" to accept a deal from this site, which several other popular creators have already done. After that, she received some backlash for her comments, to which she has now responded.
While the list of creators abandoning Twitch for Kick continues to grow, Pokimane has publicly expressed their disinterest in making the switch. Responding to the backlash she received for not wanting to 'compromise her morals and ethics,' the streamer said:
"Y’all want something to be mad about so bad lmao."
For those unaware, the initial comments Poki had made with regard to Twitch came after she was presented with a hypothetical scenario.
Pokimane dismisses continued criticism over calling switching to Kick "cringe"
(start watching from 46:08)
The above clip is the source of the criticism that Pokimane has been facing since it was widely shared on June 21. After observing a discussion among fans over whether the streamer would accept a $10 million deal from Kick, the streamer said:
"Nope! No. It's not because I got, like, $10 million. It's just because... I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money?"
Co-founded by Trainwrecks TV, a gambling content creator, and Ed Craven, co-founder of the gambling site Stake, Kick's biggest streaming category currently is gambling content. In addition to being backed by Stake.com, Australian gambling site EasyGo Gaming is also reportedly a major financier in the venture.
This seems to have a big role to play in Imane's decision, given her staunch anti-gambling stance, as she later explained:
"Also, I want to specify (that) I'm talking about me, personally. After all the things that I've been outspoken about and where I stand, morally and ethically, in regards to certain things. It would be really, really cringe for me to stream on Kick. Like, there's no other way to put it."
Twitch currently offers its streamers a 50-50 (for smaller creators), or a 70-30 (for relatively popular creators) revenue-sharing formula. Kick, at the time of writing, is offering a 95-5 deal, in favor of the creator.
In addition to this, top Twitch streamers are being offered large amounts of money, with xQc reportedly having recently accepted a $100 million deal, to make the switch.
As the most followed female creator on the platform, Pokimane is sure to have to received or will get such an offer from Kick, but it doesn't seem like this streamer will take it. She even said that she would rather go broke than accept such a deal:
"Oh, I know why. It's because it looks desperate, to... nah! I would make $0 and keep my dignity. For me!"
Given the massive following creators like Ninja, xQc, Hikaru Nakamura, and others who've made the switch enjoy, and that Pokimane's comments are being taken to be an indirect criticism of these creators, Imane has been at the receiving end of massive backlash since the clip went viral earlier today.
The creator finally responded to the same, after a Twitter user uploaded the clip with the caption "Describe insecurity."
Many users were further ticked off by Pokimane's response to the criticism, further questioning the former OfflineTV member's stance.
Several Pokimane fans strongly supported the streamer's stance and questioned the intentions behind the continued criticism.
With rumors swirling around suggesting more of Twitch's major creators are taking the plunge, and people asking whether a gambling-focused platform is appropriate for minor audiences, it remains to be seen how things play out between Twitch and its new rival Kick.