"Don't want to be your friend": Kai Cenat calls out BruceDropEmOff in rant, says Kick streamer needs therapy

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went off on Kick streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" on his most recent stream, calling him out for his comments about Kai and Lil Yachty that were leaked in alleged screenshots. Bruce has already received a lot of backlash from fans for dissing the Twitch streamer, and it appears that Kai Cenat himself did not like what was said about him in the leaks.

On his most recent stream, the Streamer of the Year called BruceDropEmOff out, and it appears that the scandal has created a rift between them. Kai Cenat outright stated that he would not be friends with the Kick streamer because he was "dangerous" to have around:

"I don't want to be your friend no more. I don't want to do sh*t with you no more. I don't want to be associated with you no more. I don't, I don't give a f*ck what you got going on. Because it is dangerous to have a n***a like that in my circle."

Kai Cenat goes on a rant against BruceDropEmOff for his comments about the Twitch streamer and his community

This is not the first time that BruceDropEmOff has criticized Kai Cenat, having described his content as "L" a couple of months ago. This time, a number of his leaked DMs have stirred up a storm, and Kai was clearly not happy with the things that were said in them. The Twitch streamer outright called out Bruce, stating that he needs to go to therapy:

"Brother, I want you to tell me what have I done to you for you to talk to me in that type of way and to gossip to your mods, bro? You should be going to therapy, my n***a. If that's what you really feel, I ain't going to lie, bro, I really think that n***a will go and really do some sh*t, bro."

Kai Cenat continued:

"I swear to god, you need to go to therapy if that's how you feeling, bro... Tell the n***a or b*tch what you are going through. That's what you need to do because I don't respect that at all, bro."

Timestamp 0:18:12

The Twitch streamer was not done and chided BruceDropEmOff for trying to dismiss the leaked comments for being "old":

"You are telling me this sh*t is old? N***a this sh*t is well damn near after the apology, bro. That sh*t's not cool. I am going to treat this sh*t as if it's anybody who'd do this to me."

As per the many posts that leaked private messages from BruceDropEmOff, he dissed not only Kai Cenat but also fellow Kick streamer YouRAGE and went as far as to use homophobic language against the AMP streamer group. BruceDropEmOff also criticized their recent short film Global Pursuit, which featured the rapper Lil Yachty.