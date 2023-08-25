"It was like a 1.3": xQc gives a harsh rating to Kai Cenat's recently released short film Global Pursuit

Felix "xQc" had much to say after watching fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's movie Global Pursuit, which recently premiered on YouTube. With fans hyped up for Kai to collaborate with his friend Ray from Japan, many were looking forward to its release today. While the short film on YouTube has maintained a high like-to-dislike ratio, racking up more than 200K views in an hour, Felix did not seem impressed.

xQc watched the movie on stream and subsequently critiqued it. After a viewer asked The Juicer to rate Global Pursuit, the streamer initially gave Kai Cenat's film 5.5 out of ten, considering his background as a content creator who is making his foray into films. However, he later rated it a harsh 1.1 when compared to other cinemas, saying:

"From what Kai comes from, from what I assume... For the project that it is, right? I'll give it a 5.5. Overall, all movies considered, cinematography rating, you know? It was like a 1.3."

"It's a f*cking disaster": While acknowledging it as a fun short film, xQc gives reasons for harsh criticism of Kai Cenat's movie

After rating Global Pursuit, a short film that Kai Cenat has admitted takes inspiration from the popular Rush Hour movie franchise, xQc's chat was up in arms thinking about the backlash. The Canadian streamer then started explaining himself for giving it a low rating and said that he couldn't understand the timeline because of the editing:

"What?? Am I not allowed? Am I not allowed, dude? I think that's... Guys, the editing, the way this thing is edited, and the way they're making the timeline and everything? It's hard to tell what the f*ck is going on."

xQc further elucidated on his point, describing the filmmaking as "a disaster":

"Look, chat there are massive problems with the filming, the editing, and the audio. It's a f*cking disaster. It's why I gave it a 1.3 [sic] on the general cinematography. Because everything that matters in filmmaking is a disaster."

Timestamp 2:00:48

The streamer did acknowledge that Kai Cenat and Ray's collaboration for Global Pursuit was an exercise in fun. He also cited viewers' requests as the reason for rating the film:

"I get it though, it's for fun, I get it. You guys asked me for a rating, I gave a rating."

Reddit reactions

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had much to say about Felix's review. Some agreed that while the acting was good, the script needed more work. Here are some of the general reactions to the clip:

Kai Cenat announced on X that he made the movie in about three days and thanked the fans for their love and support. Viewers can also catch him on Twitch later, and as per reports, he will be co-streaming with his friend Ray, whom he met on his Japan trip.