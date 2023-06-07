“L content creation” - BruceDropEmOff criticizes Kai Cenat and YourRage while discussing his friendship with the popular streamers

Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" had some stern words to say about fellow streamers of the W/L community. The streamer asserted that some of his streamer friends, such as Kai Cenat and Josh "YourRAGE," have recently only been interacting with him for content creation and not during his offline hours.

The streamer, who recently signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick, expressed his disappointment at the way of things. Describing the situation, he said:

"L content creation”

"Only wanting to call people when it's for content" - BruceDropEmOff calls out fellow streamers

BruceDropEmOff took aim at a couple of his fellow streamer friends, namely Kai Cenat and YourRAGE. Despite their long-standing acquaintanceship and numerous collaborations in the past, Bruce had some critical remarks directed toward them. He said:

"I can in this sh*t with my community. Nothing else. These ni**as been on my d**k since January, talking about, 'Why don't you wanna collab with the boys?'"

BruceDropEmOff continued:

"No, it's not L RG, me and Rage, I've been on Rage longer bro, and it's not L Kai either. It's just L content creation, bro. L f**king only wanting to call people when it's for content. All four of them ni**as call my phone when I was streaming."

Neither Kai Cenat nor YourRAGE has responded to Bruce's recent outburst yet. It will be interesting to see their reactions and what they have to say about the situation. Additionally, there have been speculations about Kai and YourRAGE potentially joining Kick, but no official confirmations have been made thus far.

Here's what the fans said

The clip of Bruce's rant was shared by the well-known news reporting account @DramaAlert, and it quickly garnered a significant amount of reactions from viewers and followers.

Viewers had varying interpretations regarding Bruce's intended target in his rant. Some speculated that he primarily directed his comments toward Kai Cenat, while others suggested that Bruce's remarks were driven by ego rather than genuine concerns.

Here are some of the top reactions:

osh @es_osh1 @DramaAlert Feel like he mainly talking about Kai less than rage @DramaAlert Feel like he mainly talking about Kai less than rage

Alex Wilson @alexwilson1895 @DramaAlert Why would they call him when he wasn’t streaming to make content, how often was he calling them ? Comes across quite entitled in this ngl, it goes both ways in friendships. @DramaAlert Why would they call him when he wasn’t streaming to make content, how often was he calling them ? Comes across quite entitled in this ngl, it goes both ways in friendships.

Spiveyyy @Spiveyyy1 @DramaAlert i think he jus sayin that rage calls him and like actually asks how he doin n shi and then most times kai calls him it’s about DYK and or ddg in the past ect i think he just feels as if kai doesn’t actually talk to him just to talk but only does for the content side of things @DramaAlert i think he jus sayin that rage calls him and like actually asks how he doin n shi and then most times kai calls him it’s about DYK and or ddg in the past ect i think he just feels as if kai doesn’t actually talk to him just to talk but only does for the content side of things

Disrupt @ltsDisrupt @DramaAlert he aint talkin abt rage mainly kai @DramaAlert he aint talkin abt rage mainly kai

𝖍𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖘🥷 @HoopsFr @DramaAlert Bruce changed once he got a crib @DramaAlert Bruce changed once he got a crib

yolo @JackBehm10 @domainsdomain @KaiCenat @raycondones @YourRAGEz I love Bruce but who does Bruce call. Everybody just has to call him if he wants to talk to them call them. @domainsdomain @KaiCenat @raycondones @YourRAGEz I love Bruce but who does Bruce call. Everybody just has to call him if he wants to talk to them call them.

